Seamless flow of a ‘Sad Hunk’

It’s a beautiful day in Nova Scotia.

Afie Jurvanen is enjoying time around his home before he heads out on tour.

While he’s basking in the sunlight, he knows that work soon will be leading his daily life.

He’s ready for it.

Jurvanen, known by his stage name Bahamas, is touring in support of his album, “Sad Hunk.”

He’s kept busy with a video series on YouTube called, “Live to Tape,” while awaiting his journey back to life on the road.

“I worked on the album for about a week in December 2020,” he explains. “I did a little mixing on it. It was a fairly easy project to complete.”

When he comes to writing, Jurvanen’s process hasn’t changed too much.

“I wish I could say I had a formula,” he explains and then pauses. “The songs that are the most revealing in some ways are the most universal. It gives people the opportunity to see themselves within the song. Sometimes you hit a home run and those seem to be the best songs.”

The fifth album from Bahamas, “Sad Hunk” takes its title from a nickname bestowed upon the artist by his wife in reaction to how he was being portrayed in the media.

“Something like 10 years ago I did a photo shoot, and in all the pictures they sent back I was lit half in shadow, looking all brooding and mysterious,” he says. “When my wife saw the photos the first thing she said was, ‘Whoa – sad hunk,’ and after that it became sort of a joke among our friends.”

Bahamas is known for his seamless flow and low production. The album picked up a Juno Award in 2021 for adult alternative album of the year.

As his family grows, Jurvanen has found himself writing more from a schedule.

He credits himself with being more efficient these days.

“If I have 15 minutes before, I will use it to write a piece of a song,” he explains. “I make sure to make time in between daily family life so I don’t get resentful. If I get an hour to work on music, that’s a huge gift.”

Jurvanen kept himself busy outside of making “Sad Hunk,” with the video series, “Live to Tape.”

His manager came up with the idea for the series and he went along with it.

“I did it for vanity and ego,” he says facetiously. “I have opportunities to work with different bands and have a high production value with the project. I was skeptical at first and making it happen was a challenge. We came up with something pretty good and it’s a fun way to meet musicians. I feel like I’ve made new friends. I need to be pushed a little bit to interact with people.”