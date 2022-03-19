 Amaryllis can live as a houseplant for right now - Albuquerque Journal

Amaryllis can live as a houseplant for right now

By Tracey Fitzgibbon / For the Journal

Tracey FitzgibbonQ: This Christmas I received my first amaryllis bulb. I wasn’t sure what to do with it, so I planted it in a medium-sized clay pot. It gets indirect sun from the kitchen window. The plant must be happy, because she’s given me several large, beautiful blossoms. Now the plant has many healthy green shoots. How do I care for this plant besides giving it water. – Mrs T.S., Los Ranchos

A: I’m so happy that the amaryllis bloomed for you.

Now what you get to do is to think of it, and treat it, not as a holiday bloomer, but as a “houseplant.” You say it is showing green shoots that I believe are the strap-shaped leaves. Those leaves can, and should, get quite long in the coming months. It’s through the photosynthesis process that the healthy green leaves are making food for the bulb, and that the bulb stores enough energy to bloom again for you.

Go ahead and cut out the spent bloom stalk. Then, for the time being, keep the potted bulb adequately watered so the “shoots” (leaves) stay firm and upright. As they lengthen, you have two choices. One, cut them down, removing half their length so they aren’t too leggy. Or two, poke a stick into the pot right next to the bulb and using a soft piece of ribbon or a wide twist-tie, tie the leaves to the support so they stay more upright and out of the way. Don’t tie them too tightly, just enough to offer support to the leaves so they aren’t all floppy.

I have always cut the leaves down as they grew, rarely allowing them to get more than 12 inches, maybe 15 inches long. It’s also important that you keep the plant sufficiently watered so the leaves do stay stiff and healthy.

In July, start to ignore the pot. Don’t care for the houseplant as you have been. Your goal is for the leaves to start to yellow and essentially die back. By the end of September, you will want to cut all the yellowed, limp leaves down to nearly the top of the bulb. I suggest you dig up the bulb – it should still feel firm – gently wipe off any leftover dirt, and snip the roots to about an inch long.

Then wrap it in a couple of layers of newspaper and place it somewhere cool and dry. Weekly, perhaps every 10 days, unwrap and rewrap the bulb so the paper stays dry and the bulb is moved around – not allowing a flat spot to develop on the bulb. Keep on checking/rewrapping the bulb until mid-to late October. Then it’ll be time to replant the bulb, offering the pot water and the same light as before.

If all is well, within weeks it’ll awaken and throw out the bloom spike as your reward. Mark the calendar for July to start this process and you’ll be well on the way to new holiday blooms in December.

Happy Diggin’ In!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Kids Kitchen looks to fight child hunger
Arts
Kids Kitchen is a collaboration between ... Kids Kitchen is a collaboration between the United Way of Santa Fe County and The Food Depot to provide meals to multiple locations in ...
2
Amaryllis can live as a houseplant for right now
Arts
In July you can get the ... In July you can get the plant ready to bloom for the holidays.
3
Opera Southwest to perform 'Pelléas et Mélisande'
Arts
The forbidden, doomed love of the ... The forbidden, doomed love of the title characters sets the stage for a symbolic contrast of light, vision and love with darkness, blindness and ...
4
Bob Moses used pandemic time to craft third full-length ...
Arts
Electronic music duo to play Sunshine ... Electronic music duo to play Sunshine Theater with Amtrac on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
5
Eliza Gilkyson's new album a reminder of things important ...
Arts
She will perform at a CD ... She will perform at a CD release show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico ...
6
Seamless flow of a 'Sad Hunk'
Arts
Bahamas to play sold out show ... Bahamas to play sold out show at Meow Wolf.
7
Celebrating 50 years, El Rancho de las Golondrinas named ...
Arts
This year the ranch celebrates 50 ... This year the ranch celebrates 50 years as a living history museum but that designation is only one chapter of its story that continues ...
8
NM commercial makers filling void in TV landscape
ABQnews Seeker
Keagan Karnes and Richard Farmer are ... Keagan Karnes and Richard Farmer are hoping to fill a void when it comes to filming commercials in t ...
9
Artist transforms loss, light into dreamscapes
Arts
Russian-born Albuquerque artist Julia Lambright sometimes ... Russian-born Albuquerque artist Julia Lambright sometimes uses Russian iconography in her work.