Amaryllis can live as a houseplant for right now

Q: This Christmas I received my first amaryllis bulb. I wasn’t sure what to do with it, so I planted it in a medium-sized clay pot. It gets indirect sun from the kitchen window. The plant must be happy, because she’s given me several large, beautiful blossoms. Now the plant has many healthy green shoots. How do I care for this plant besides giving it water. – Mrs T.S., Los Ranchos

A: I’m so happy that the amaryllis bloomed for you.

Now what you get to do is to think of it, and treat it, not as a holiday bloomer, but as a “houseplant.” You say it is showing green shoots that I believe are the strap-shaped leaves. Those leaves can, and should, get quite long in the coming months. It’s through the photosynthesis process that the healthy green leaves are making food for the bulb, and that the bulb stores enough energy to bloom again for you.

Go ahead and cut out the spent bloom stalk. Then, for the time being, keep the potted bulb adequately watered so the “shoots” (leaves) stay firm and upright. As they lengthen, you have two choices. One, cut them down, removing half their length so they aren’t too leggy. Or two, poke a stick into the pot right next to the bulb and using a soft piece of ribbon or a wide twist-tie, tie the leaves to the support so they stay more upright and out of the way. Don’t tie them too tightly, just enough to offer support to the leaves so they aren’t all floppy.

I have always cut the leaves down as they grew, rarely allowing them to get more than 12 inches, maybe 15 inches long. It’s also important that you keep the plant sufficiently watered so the leaves do stay stiff and healthy.

In July, start to ignore the pot. Don’t care for the houseplant as you have been. Your goal is for the leaves to start to yellow and essentially die back. By the end of September, you will want to cut all the yellowed, limp leaves down to nearly the top of the bulb. I suggest you dig up the bulb – it should still feel firm – gently wipe off any leftover dirt, and snip the roots to about an inch long.

Then wrap it in a couple of layers of newspaper and place it somewhere cool and dry. Weekly, perhaps every 10 days, unwrap and rewrap the bulb so the paper stays dry and the bulb is moved around – not allowing a flat spot to develop on the bulb. Keep on checking/rewrapping the bulb until mid-to late October. Then it’ll be time to replant the bulb, offering the pot water and the same light as before.

If all is well, within weeks it’ll awaken and throw out the bloom spike as your reward. Mark the calendar for July to start this process and you’ll be well on the way to new holiday blooms in December.

Happy Diggin’ In!

