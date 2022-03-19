Maud Overstreet an amiable, yet tough, heroine in ‘Lady of the Law’

Veteran Albuquerque author Melody Groves wanted Maud Overstreet as a heroine who is coming into her own. Maud accomplishes that. Maud is the amiable, yet tough sheriff in the stimulating “Lady of the Law,” Groves’ second Maud Overstreet novel set in the fictional town of Dry Creek, California in the 1870s.

“She is stronger than she thought she was. Stronger in terms of her will and in leading people, for example, in forming a posse,” Groves said. Maud’s role as the elected sheriff turns out to be an influence for some of the women in Dry Creek.

Pearl, the schoolmarm, runs for mayor against the incumbent, Seth. He’s Pearl and Maud’s friend. Strange that Pearl can run for the office, but doesn’t have the right to vote in the election.

Penelope, a rancher, is appointed the town’s fire chief. … Sadie and Mary Beth start a charm school. … Two others, Ester and Hilda, open a bakery. Yet another woman, Emily, is editor of the new weekly newspaper, the first in town.

Dry Creek’s three town councilors, all men, aren’t pleased with the growing number of women working outside the home. In fact, they tell Maud that they’re mad that a woman is running the newspaper. Says one councilor, “We don’t need a nosy, busybody woman come digging into our business.”

What’s worse, adds a second councilor, is that she’ll write about it.

The third councilor figures illogically that reportage would promote troubles in town, like killings.

Maud stands her ground and counterattacks: “You three don’t want a new business in town? You don’t want to sell to the people who may come in (to your businesses)? Because of your advertisements? So you’re telling me you’re against free speech? Guaranteed by our United States Constitution? And you don’t want to make more money?”

Trouble of another sort has been unnerving the citizenry. Early in the novel, a fire levels the school house. Soon, a fire and explosion at a distillery kills one person. Another fire burns a private residence .

And later a livery goes up in flames. Maud investigates and finds clues leading her to think arson is the cause. She suspects Nathaniel Ford, a stranger to Dry Creek who is selling fire insurance, is tied to the fires.

Maud’s desire for romance at times competes with her feminism. For most of the novel, she is smitten with Aldridge Armstrong, sole passenger on the weekly stage from Sacramento.

“And what a passenger he was,” Maud effuses. “I stood mouth open, agape.

“Actually, gawking would be a better word. I pulled my eyeballs back into their sockets, closed my mouth, and swallowed what I was sure was drool.

“There stood Adonis. At least what I envisioned that stunningly gorgeous creature of mythology to be … . The quintessential Western man.”

Groves finds phrases galore for Maud to paint Aldridge – My Honey, My Adoring Man, Mr. Wonderful, Mr. Amazing, and more. Will Aldridge propose? Will Maud’s heart ever stop fluttering? No spoilers here. The novel touches on issues of prejudice and immigration. The topics are discussed in the romantic relationship between Pokey Johnson, Maud’s part-time Anglo deputy sheriff, and Mae, who is Chinese. Meanwhile, Mae and Aldridge are trying to start a school for Chinese girls.

Curious, Maud notices, that Chinese aren’t welcome as customers at the Shoo Fly Restaurant, but the town’s Chinese restaurant is open to all.

One paragraph refers to Dry Creek’s residential segregation … Blacks living on the north end, Chinese on the other end, the Irish in an enclave on the west side, Italians on the east and everyone else, including Maud and her Pa, closer to the middle of town.

Maud frequently has coffee on the brain. She desperately needs a cup or she’s heating one up or she’s pouring a cup, or drinking a cup or two.

Groves has a knack for metaphors. Here are several: “I pushed open the door, holding it until his long, gangly legs and arms, spinning like windmills, galloped toward the saloon.”

” … I had a sneaking suspicion Penelope could swear like a cowboy in a stampede if need be …” and “He sailed into the day like a puff of smoke.”

Later this year, Groves is planning to release “Trail to Tin Town,” the sixth book in the Colton Brothers Saga and the nonfiction “Before Billy the Kid: The Boy Behind the Legendary Outlaw.”