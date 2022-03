In a defensive struggle, the New Mexico State Aggies upset bid came up just short Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y., falling to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 53-48, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Las Cruces native Johnny McCants and held Arkansas to 27.5% shooting, but also had 19 turnovers.

Check back online later and in Sunday’s Journal for full coverage of the game.