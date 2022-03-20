BioPark Zoo projects aim to enhance animal lives, visitor experience

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

English author A. A. Milne, creator of the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, once said, “Some people talk to animals. Not many listen though. That’s the problem.”

If Winnie were a resident at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, there would be no complaints about people not listening. Zoo staff and administrators are particularly proud of the care they give their animals, and many of the ongoing projects at the zoo are designed to enhance the animals’ lives and provide a more satisfying experience for visitors.

Chief among these projects are the Asia exhibit, which is expected to be completed by February 2023, and the first phase of the Australia exhibit, which should be done by spring 2023.

Because of the exceptional attention provided to animals, they often live far longer than their average life expectancy, said zoo manager Lynn Tupa.

Among the zoo’s long-lived residents are 40-year-old male orangutan, Tonka; 35-year-old female golden eagle, Maya; and 55-year-old female Asian elephant Irene.

“The animals get really good care here, and it’s not just one area, it’s the devotion of the staff, the vets, it’s everything about the facility, which encourages the longevity of our animals.”

Of course, animals die from old age or illness and in the last year a shigella bacterial outbreak took the lives of three siamangs and a western lowland gorilla, and elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus claimed two young elephants.

The 5-acre Asia exhibit will have habitat and holding areas for Malayan tigers, snow leopards, Steller’s sea eagles and primates, including orangutans and siamangs.

One of the more engaging things for some of the animals in the new Asia exhibit is that the orangutans and siamangs, which can share the same space, will have rotating habitats to increase their interest and keep their minds sharp – what is often called “enrichment.” Likewise, the Malayan tigers will also have access to different habitats.

“They’re never going to know where they’re going to be,” Tupa said. “So this is really new for us here at the BioPark and how we’re going to be managing the animals.”

As visitors look at animals from the ground, the primates may look down on the visitors from above, she said.

The Australia exhibit will feature large saltwater crocodiles in an indoor habitat that allows guests above- and below-water viewing areas.

“What had been our sea lions pool is going to be changing into a Little Blue penguin habitat,” Tupa said. “These are a completely different species than those in the Penguin Chill exhibit. They are smaller and live in warm climates. There will be a deck allowing the public to walk partway into the exhibit, because the penguins are little and we do want you to be able to see them. But just the space that these birds are going to have, a 310,000-gallon tank, is going to be phenomenal. They’re going to actually swim around like our sea lions used to do and we hope to breed them.”

And like the sea lion exhibit, there will be above- and below-water viewing areas for the public, she said.

The Australia exhibit will also have room for eastern and western gray kangaroos, Tasmanian devils, koalas and a host of birds, including emus, lorikeets and cockatoos, Tupa said.

A number of other improvements are going on or being planned throughout the various BioPark components.

Final planning is being completed to expand the space for horses and cattle at Heritage Farms, located on the grounds of the Botanic Garden, said Bob Lee, the BioPark’s associate director. Those plans include a track train that will make a loop around the Botanic Garden and Heritage Farm.

That’s one of two trains the BioPark will operate. The other one, he said, is a tram train, essentially a train with wheels, which will run from the zoo to the Botanic Garden parking lot. The goal is to have that train up and running by Memorial Day weekend, Lee said.

Over at the Aquarium, also located on the grounds of the Botanic Garden, visitors can watch divers each Saturday working on the floor of the Pacific Reef Tank. “It’s going to look more natural with a fresh new bottom,” Lee said. “Divers go down for like six hours changing out the substrate.”

In addition, some behind-the-scenes tanks, where aquarists have been growing coral, will be brought out for the public to see before the end of this year, he said.

Future plans call for updating some of the aquarium piping and changing out skylights to allow more ultraviolet light to enter for the health of the aquatic creatures, Lee said.

“Our water quality team continues to work on the ponds at Tingley and a comprehensive plan will be discussed during the three-to-five year planning process,” Lee said. Those plans call for updating the filtration system at the four ponds.

“These are natural ponds and the water is OK, but it isn’t blue,” Lee said. “The idea is to add some filtration and remove some of the organics so it looks better.”