ABQ rapper to represent state in song contest

New Mexico rapper Khalisol knows it takes hard work to make it in the music industry; that’s why he performs as many shows as he can – to get his name out there.

Now the 26-year-old Albuquerque native will get to showcase his talent on the national stage as part of TV’s latest musical contest show.

“American Song Contest,” a series hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, premieres at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC. Khalisol is one of 56 artists competing.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Khalisol says. “Being able to make music and represent my hometown. Putting Albuquerque back on the map is a great opportunity because it’s a huge platform. I feel beyond words.”

The series is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually.

Representatives from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., will provide live performances.

The musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song.

The live competition consists of three rounds as artists compete in a series of qualifying rounds, followed by semifinals and the grand finale where the winner will be chosen.

Khalisol, born Zachary Chicoine, knows that the odds are stacked against him.

The competition features unsigned artists, as well as hitmakers such as Jewel, Michael Bolton, Sisqó and The Crystal Method, to name a few. Khalisol auditioned for the show online and was persistent.

“I’ve been a fan of some of these people for a long time,” he says. “I’m learning so much from being involved in this process.”

Gowing up, Khalisol was influenced by music his family listened to, which was the early rap and hip-hop pioneers.

“Obviously, I was influenced,” he says. “I had cousins who rapped and uncles who played drums. When I started rapping, my family gravitated toward what I was doing. I feel blessed that I’m able to do it.”

The father of two uses music as a way of healing.

“Creating music helps me release all types of emotion,” he says. “It helps my depression and anxiety. What comes out of me is personally deep. The best music comes from raw emotion and I’ve learned to not pull myself away from being that honest.”

While his classmates were taking band or chorus, Khalisol had his focus on rapping.

“I called myself Lil’ Bow Wow,” he says referencing the actor and rapper with a laugh. “I wanted to break big as a teenager.”

He would often go to the recording studio with his cousin after school.

“I wish I would have utilized the music programs,” he says.

He attended Cibola, Rio Rancho and Manzano high schools before graduating from La Academia de Esperanza in the South Valley.

“My mom taught there,” he says. “The teachers there care about the students succeeding. They want to see the troubled students do well. It’s beautiful.”

Today, he teaches music production at Warehouse 508.

Khalisol is grateful for the opportunity to be on the television series and hopes that people connect to the song he presents – though the name of it won’t be known until he appears on the show.

“It’s a blessing to be on this platform,” he says. “In New Mexico, we don’t get many of these opportunities. I’ve been dropping music for 10 years and working hard performing. The beauty of it all is that music appeals to all ages, and being able to showcase myself on a different stage is amazing.”

ON TV

NBC will premiere the competition show, “American Song Contest” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21.