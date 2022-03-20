 WNIT: Lobos to be tested by USD defense on Sunday - Albuquerque Journal

WNIT: Lobos to be tested by USD defense on Sunday

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

NM’s Jaedyn De La Cerda puts up a 3-pointer over GCU’s Ny’Dajah Jackson in the first round of the WNIT at the Pit on Wednesday. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)
A relaxing Sunday afternoon in the Pit is not what the UNM women’s basketball team has in mind.

The Lobos will host San Diego in a WNIT second-round matchup with an opportunity to extend their season. Relaxation is not part of the equation.

New Mexico (25-9) brought plenty of energy to its home arena for Wednesday’s 92-72 opening-round win over Grand Canyon. Coach Mike Bradbury believes his team will need even more against the Toreros (17-14), a program UNM has not faced since 2004.

“They’re good,” Bradbury said, “very good defensively. They’ll press us, get up on us in the halfcourt and push the ball on offense.”

The scouting report may sound a bit familiar after Grand Canyon came to town leading the nation in steals and ranked among the national leaders in turnovers. Not so, Bradbury said.

“They’re 100 percent different than Grand Canyon,” he said of the Toreros. “They remind me more of Air Force on defense, physical and disciplined. Grand Canyon just kind of swarms you. San Diego makes you work.”

The Lobos appeared ready and willing to take on some hard labor Wednesday, and they’re well aware that another win would earn UNM a ticket to the WNIT’s Sweet 16.

The plot would thicken in that case for New Mexico because the Pit will be occupied next week by the PBR Ty Murray Invitational. That doesn’t necessarily rule out a third-round home game, said UNM deputy athletic director David Williams.

“We put in a bid to host a third-round game if we advance,” Williams said. “We’d have it at Johnson Center if our bid’s accepted. Our student-athletes and our fan base certainly deserve it.”

The New Mexico-San Diego winner will face the survivor between Oregon State and Portland. The Beavers and Pilots play Sunday in Corvallis, Oregon.

The WNIT chooses game sites based on bids by competing schools and attendance is a one of the factors considered. New Mexico (2,278) and Oregon State (2,132) drew two of the tournament’s largest first-round crowds. Third-round sites will be announced after Sunday’s games.

If UNM does host a game at Johnson Center, the environment won’t be entirely unfamiliar. The Lobos practiced at Johnson on Friday and Saturday because the Pit played host to the NMAA State Spirit Championships this weekend.

As one might expect, Bradbury and his team are not about to look ahead.

“San Diego has a lot of experience, a lot of transfer players and a lot of depth,” he said. “They have three good posts and they rebound the ball. We have to find a way to contend with that.”

The Toreros have two players who played in the Pit as members of Mountain West teams: guards Steph Gorman (Utah State) and Jordyn Edwards (Colorado State).

THREE FOR FOUR: Portland’s 72-63 win over Colorado State on Friday prevented MWC teams from going 4-0 in the WNIT’s first round. Air Force, Wyoming and New Mexico advanced.

RECORD OPPORTUNITY: With a win, New Mexico would match its program record for victories in a season. The Lobos won 26 games apiece in 1997-98 and 2004-05.


