 Sandia Prep, Hope Christian, Roswell take dance to titles - Albuquerque Journal

Sandia Prep, Hope Christian, Roswell take dance to titles

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The Sandia Prep dance team hoists the trophy after winning the Class 1A-3A title at the state spirit competition Saturday afternoon at The Pit. (ROBERTO E. ROSALES/Journal)
Sandia Prep finally broke through, and Hope Christian stayed on top.

The Sundevils and Huskies were first-place finishers in dance Saturday afternoon as the State Spirit Championships concluded at the Pit.

Hope Christian (Class 4A) won its third straight title, while Sandia Prep (1A-3A), which placed second or third in 10 consecutive state competitions leading up to this year, finally earned a coveted blue trophy.

Those two joined 5A’s Roswell as winners on the second day of the 2022 event. The cheerleading titles were awarded Friday.

“Crazy!” said Sandia Prep senior Rachel Stell. “I’m so, so excited right now. I’ve been on the team since eighth grade and we’ve worked so incredibly hard for this, and we finally got it.”

The Sundevils four times had been state runner-up in 2021, 2019, 2016 and 2014.

They had a convincing victory Saturday, scoring 170.57 points for their two routines, and Sandia Prep finished more than nine points ahead of runner-up St. Michael’s. Each team performed two routines on Saturday.

Last year, the Sundevils were a close second to St. Mike’s, just two points behind.

“Honestly, that made us work even harder,” said Sandia Prep junior Kiarra Rodriguez.

And after all the second- and third-place trophies the school has accumulated, now it must make room for the one it has been chasing for years.

“The skills we hit, we hit so incredibly hard, and we did it so great,” a beaming Stell said.

And from the top of the Pit, where the team sat as the results were announced, junior HiiLani Alderete said the team had a sense this would, at least, be its moment to shine.

“We had a good feeling about it,” she said. “And it paid off. It was worth it.”

Hope Christian knows all about that feeling, as the Huskies added a 2022 title to go with the championships they won in dance in 2019 and 2021. The pandemic caused the 2020 competition to be canceled.

The Huskies scored 179.10 points Saturday, followed in the 4A standings by Gallup (176.67) and Goddard (160.47).

“We knew coming into this, our love and our passion for each other, we knew we were gonna hit, and there was nothing stopping us besides ourselves,” Huskies senior Bryleigh Clark said. “We really pulled it together today and in the last week, and we pushed ourselves to the best of our abilities. We’re very proud of what we put out today.”

Hope Christian only has three seniors on its squad.

“We felt pretty confident and we know that confidence carries you through,” senior Olivia Mariano said. “We were really proud of ourselves.”

Roswell High is arguably New Mexico’s pre-eminent dance power in any classification, and the Coyotes earned the 5A crown with a score of 181.27 points. Atrisco Heritage was exactly six points behind in second, and Carlsbad (171.53) was third.


