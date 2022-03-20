 Prep baseball: Lee’s shutout leads Rams to Metro title, 600th win for Murphy - Albuquerque Journal

Prep baseball: Lee’s shutout leads Rams to Metro title, 600th win for Murphy

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

RIO RANCHO — Seth Lee chucked a complete-game shutout Saturday morning, Volcano Vista committed six errors and Rio Rancho coach Ron Murphy picked up his 600th career win as the Rams took the Albuquerque Metro Baseball Championship for the first time since 2013.

“It was a fun one,” Murphy said after the 6-0 win. “Our kids played really well the whole week. And I’m really proud of them. They played the game the right way and the hard way and I love this team.”

For Lee, it was his second straight championship win after leading the Rams (13-1) to a tournament title last weekend at an event in Las Cruces.

“Seth, he came on for us in Las Cruces and pitched the championship game last week and then came back and earned another great start for us and he’s a junior and he’s throwing really well for us,” Murphy said.

Lee allowed six hits while striking out five and walking three. He pitched out of bases-loaded situations in the second and fifth innings, getting ground-outs to end the threat each time.

“It was a little shaky on my part at times but at the end of the day, you just have to trust in your stuff and do what you do,” Lee said. “Can’t question yourself. With the two outs, it gives me a lot of confidence in using my defense or striking somebody out.”

The second-seeded Rams got on the board right away, taking advantage of three errors by the fourth-seeded Hawks (8-3) to score three times, including Dominick Priddy driving home a run with a single to right.

Vascon Smith’s triple to the right-center wall in the third brought home another run and two more scored in the fifth. Elijah’s Casteñada had an RBI single and Smith’s shallow ball to left led to another run after two Hawks players collided as shortstop Ethan Bruno made the catch.

The Rams played error free, a significant factor in the win, Murphy said.

“Our key is we have a really good defense so we that we tell our pitchers to throw strikes and give us a chance to make a play and that’s what (Lee) did,” he said. “They booted it a couple of times and we made some plays. A lot of times in high school baseball, it’s not who wins, it’s who loses. We try not to be that team. We pride ourselves on the little things and that’s what we coach and that’s what our kids do well.”

Picking up the metro championship and being on the hill for Murphy’s latest milestone victory is nice, Lee said, but they are just steppingstones right now.

“That’s a great feeling to get Murph’s 600th and hopefully we’ll just keep getting more for him. That’s the goal,” Lee said.

He later added, “It doesn’t mean much because all we want is the blue trophy. It’s a big win for us but we’re going to keep moving forward and keep beating the next teams.”

No. 2 RIO RANCHO 6, No. 4 VOLCANO VISTA 0
Volcano Vista 000 000 0—0 6 6
Rio Rancho 301 020 x—6 8 0
Batteries: VV, Adan Young, Danny Yaksich (6) and Aidan Childs. RR, Seth Lee and Dominck Priddy. Win: Lee (3-0). Loss: Young (0-1). Leading hitters: VV, Xavier Lucero 2-4; Alijah Gonzales 1-3, 2B; Liam Ritchie 1-2, BB. RR, Vascon Smith 1-2, 3B, 2RBIs; Priddy 2-3 2R, RBI; Josh Boyer 3-3. Records: RR 13-1; VV 8-3.


