 Prep softball: Rio Rancho defeats Cleveland for title - Albuquerque Journal

Prep softball: Rio Rancho defeats Cleveland for title

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The Rio Rancho softball team celebrates its come-from-behind victory against Cleveland on Saturday morning in the title game of the Metro Championship. (ROBERTO E. ROSALES/Journal)
RIO RANCHO — This could easily have been the District 1-5A tournament — if there were such a thing — for the Rio Rancho High School softball team.

The Rams dispatched Cibola on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Rio Rancho upset No. 1 seed Volcano Vista in Friday’s semifinals.

In the championship game of the Albuquerque Metro Championship, Rio Rancho overcame a four-run deficit at rival Cleveland, and the fourth-seeded Rams capped off a tremendous week with its fourth win in four days. The last one was a 7-5 victory over the No. 2-seeded Storm on Saturday morning.

“Cibola and then Volcano and these guys … you can never let up,” Rio Rancho coach Paul Kohman said. “Our district is so tough, my goodness.”

The Rams scored seven unanswered runs after falling behind 4-0 after two innings Saturday.

“I think we just had to calm ourselves down, and do what we do at practice and just keep doing us,” said Rams senior catcher Kionna King.

Rio Rancho had certainly been toughened up the previous week, losing five games in a row at an elite tournament in Arizona.

“Last week we got to play some very quality teams, a few of the best in the country, and our kids came back 0-5,” Kohman said. “I’m sure they felt pretty bad about it, but that’s why we go there … thank God it paid off this week.”

King was one of the major reasons the Rams left Cleveland with the huge metro trophy. She rode a heater at the plate the entire week, hitting a home run in each of the Rams’ four victories.

Her blast on Saturday was unquestionably the most important swing of the final.

Down 4-1 with two outs and two on in the top of the fifth, King had two strikes on her when she smoked a pitch over the fence in right-center for a three-run home run. That shifted the momentum and energy from one dugout to the other, even if the game was only tied 4-4 at that point.

“We needed that,” Kohman said.

Rio Rancho (6-5) scored three more runs in the top of the sixth for a 7-4 lead. Freshman Marissa Valdez’s RBI single to right put the Rams ahead for the first time. A fielder’s choice scored a run, and a throwing error gave Rio Rancho a three-run cushion.

“(After my home run), I was like, let’s build off of this,” King said. “Everyone did their job and we did the little things right as a team.”

Cleveland scored the game’s first four runs. Alivia Hughes sliced a two-run single down the right-field line, part of a three-run first inning in which all the runs came after two were out. A Rio Rancho throwing error scored a run for Cleveland in the second.

After squandering some early scoring chances, King’s swing altered both teams’ fate.

“I’ve said this since day one, you’ve got to continue to put runs on Rio Rancho, because they can swing the bats,” Cleveland coach Angel Castillo said. “Now (my team) is gonna believe me when I say that.”

Rio Rancho’s starter, senior Mia Flores, got better as the game went on and she went the distance to earn the victory.

No. 4 RIO RANCHO 7, No. 2 CLEVELAND 5
Rio Rancho 000 133 0 — 7 10 3
Cleveland 310 000 1 — 5 11 1

Batteries: RR, Mia Flores and Kionna King. C, Avi Fierro, Alivia Hughes (6) and Ryen Herman. Win: Flores. Loss: Fierro. Leading hitters: RR, Mia Martinez 2-4, 2B; King 1-3, HR, 3RBIs. C, Tavia Fragua 2-4; Herman 2-4; Laylah Dickson 2-3. Records: RR 6-5; C 10-3.


