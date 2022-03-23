Atkins excited to be Gladiators’ new QB

Ramone Atkins, a former quarterback for New Mexico Highlands University, received a phone call from Duke City Gladiators coach Sherman Carter on Sunday that basically changed his life.

Atkins has never played indoor football before, but that is expected to change on Saturday night, when the Gladiators play in their home opener against the Frisco Fighters at Rio Rancho Events Center.

Duke City quarterback Nate Davis, who was the 2021 Indoor Football League Offensive Player of the Year and set the IFL single-season passing TDs record (79), sustained a knee injury during the Gladiators’ 50-28 season-opening loss at Arizona last Saturday.

Carter said Davis, a 2009 fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers, will be evaluated by a doctor on Wednesday, but the expectation is that he will miss some time and Atkins will make his indoor football debut on Saturday.

“I’ve found motivation again,” Atkins said on Tuesday after a Gladiators press conference with Carter and team captains at Fogo de Chao. “Me being here, I see good things to come for this organization and for myself. It was tough not playing on a team. That’s why I was a (graduate assistant at Highlands), to be around the guys more. I wasn’t ready to let it go.”

Atkins said he initially spoke with Carter two weeks ago about joining the Gladiators. Atkins, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound 24-year-old, got another call on Sunday that caused him to stop his role as a Cowboys graduate assistant and leave Las Vegas for Albuquerque.

He had his best season in his final year with the Cowboys in the fall, earning first-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors. He threw for 2,706 yards and 28 touchdowns, completing 232-of-415 (55.9%) with 13 interceptions. He also ran for 674 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s never been in the indoor game, but during practice he’s been making throws that we were surprised about,” Carter said. “We’re excited to see him go on Saturday.”

Atkins will have some big shoes to fill. Davis led the league in passing last year, when he threw for 2,907 yards, completing 64% of his passes. He also ran for 191 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Gladiators also have Javin Kilgo as a quarterback.

CAPTAIN COMEBACK: Jayson Serda, who played football at Manzano High and Eastern New Mexico University, is back for the Gladiators after missing last season with a ruptured

Achilles.

Serda, 29, said he suffered the injury to his left ankle a week before the 2021 season opener.

He had surgery three weeks later. Two months into his rehab, he confronted more adversity, he said, because of a blood clot. He struggled to walk because his leg swelled up severely, he said.

But he overcame that obstacle with the help of doctors, who initially told him he might never play again, he said.

“If you told me back then that I was going to be playing at full speed in nine months, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Serda, a linebacker and one of four team captains. “I just thank God I’m back.”

Serda said it was “amazing” to be back on the field last Saturday, his first game since 2019, when he helped lead the Gladiators to the Champions Indoor Football league title. There was no season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s excited to play in front of friends and family on Saturday, the first of four straight home games for Duke City.

“Jayson has been through a struggle,” Carter said. “He understands that his injury was significant, which made him miss the whole year. He’s fought every day, worked out, pushing it to the limit in order to get back to the best Jayson Serda he has been in the past. He’s excited and he’s ready.”

NFL TALENT: The Gladiators also feature players with NFL experience in Devontae Johnson (Denver Broncos) and Quayvon Hicks (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Johnson scored the Gladiators’ first touchdown of the season on a run.

Hicks, who was a fullback for the University of Georgia, is listed at 6-3, 250 pounds. He will also be a running back.