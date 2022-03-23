UNM softball outslugs NMSU

LAS CRUCES — Leslie Romero went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs as the University of New Mexico softball team took a 13-4 victory over host New Mexico State on Tuesday.

Romero smacked a three-run double in the third inning and broke the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth as the Lobos (20-9) snapped a seven-game losing streak to the rival Aggies (6-18). NMSU swept a doubleheader in Albuquerque earlier this season.

Savannah Braun added a pinch-hit three-run homer for UNM, and Peyton Robinson had three hits. Amber Linton (10-4) allowed one hit and struck out four in four scoreless innings of relief. The Lobos host Utah State at 6 .m. on Friday.

Kayla Bowen hit a two-run homer for NMSU, which visits Cal Baptist on Friday.