Rio Rancho reverses course in records case involving boy’s death

The city of Rio Rancho reversed itself once again Tuesday by denying public records requests related to the unexplained fatal shooting of a 2-year-old son of a law enforcement officer last December.

The action came just days before the city’s records custodian was expected to release the records and just two weeks after Rio Rancho officials announced they would change course and process records requests related to the death of Lincoln Harmon.

A spokeswoman for the city asked that new records requests be filed.

The city’s rationale for again withholding the Rio Rancho police records?

A lawsuit filed March 14 by the Santa Fe New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government that contended the city has been violating the state Inspection of Public Records Act for months in withholding the records.

The lawsuit contended a ruling from a state district court judge declaring the records as public was necessary because despite its indication earlier this month that records requests would be processed, the city still hadn’t yet provided the documents, which would include an initial police incident report, the 911 call, and other records.

“As a result of a lawsuit filed on March 14, 2022….stemming from past Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) denials relating to the Lincoln Harmon investigation, the City has denied recent IPRA requests (dated March 7, 2022 and later) for all records related to the investigation. The City will respect the legal process and await a court ruling in the matter and associated lawsuit,” stated a release sent to the Journal by the city.

The city contended last December in denying initial records requests that the state Children’s Code prevented disclosure of the police records.

State Attorney General Hector Balderas told the Journal earlier this month that his office concluded the Children’s Code didn’t cover law enforcement records, and an assistant attorney general issued a letter notifying Rio Rancho officials they were in violation of IPRA.

In response to the AG’s letter, Rio Rancho City Attorney Greg Lauer fired off an email accusing the AG’s office of violating a different state law and claiming that Balderas was “unable or unwilling to defend the rights of children or families.” Lauer wrote that the AG’s legal opinion “provides little more than a series of contrived, illogical machinations.”

Balderas, in turn, called Lauer’s response “insulting” and urged city officials to obey the law and produce the records.

In its latest announcement on Tuesday, the city said it “respectfully disagrees with the New Mexico Attorney General’s non-binding opinion.”

“The City believes that not releasing the records follows all applicable laws – IPRA, the New Mexico Children’s Code, and the New Mexico Constitution,” the statement said.

After the AG’s opinion was released and Lauer wrote his email, the city of Rio Rancho announced that even though disagreeing with the opinion, it would “process” records requests on the case and redact certain information.

The records custodian for the city told the Journal that the city would respond to the request on Thursday, March 24.

On Tuesday, the Journal received a denial of its request.

Earlier this month, the city attacked the news media for seeking the records related to the shooting of the Harmon boy, whose father is a police officer with the Santa Fe Police Department. The city suggested the records were being sought by the “guerrilla media” for use on the “dark web.”

The FOG lawsuit, which asks for release of the records and that the city of Rio Rancho pay penalties and other costs for wrongfully denying the records, is pending in the court of Sandoval County state District Judge James Noel.

The lawsuit contended the public had a right to know what happened to the child and Balderas told the Journal that transparency laws protect children “especially in light of these tragic circumstances.”

Along with issuing a public records opinion, Balderas said earlier this month his office was working to ensure an independent investigative team review the case that had been handled by the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

The city of Rio Rancho on Tuesday noted that no one has yet been charged in the case.

“Furthermore, the City believes crime scene evidence and imagery of children should not be available for public consumption, as protecting sensitive information involving our youngest and most vulnerable population is one of the purposes of the New Mexico Children’s Code.”

The statement added that there are “varying interpretations of IPRA, the New Mexico Children’s Code, and other sections of law including the victims’ rights provisions in the New Mexico Constitution. As such, and at this juncture, a court must weigh-in and provide a definitive ruling regarding what information can and should be released, to which the City of Rio Rancho will adhere. ”

“In the event that a court rules that the requested records and information are releasable to the general public, which includes media entities, the City will not only comply with the court order and rule of law, but also continue to work with legislators in order to update and modernize IPRA and other sections of New Mexico law.”