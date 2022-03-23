 UNM employees to see two raises in the coming year - Albuquerque Journal

UNM employees to see two raises in the coming year

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Most University of New Mexico employees will receive about a 7% pay bump over the next year, while in-state students will see a 3% tuition increase.

UNM regents on Tuesday approved tuition, fee and compensation proposals for 2022-23 fiscal year budget-planning purposes. Those proposals are used to craft the university’s entire budget.

Teresa Costantinidis, UNM’s senior vice president for Finance and Administration, said the Legislature sets pay raises for public employees and the university will often increase tuition to partially fund those raises.

“So, it’s an ongoing saga,” said Regent Sandra Begay. “Just like paying taxes, it’s a game to try to go to zero (balanced budget).”

In-state students on UNM’s main campus will see a 3% tuition increase. Out-of-state students will see a 5% tuition increase. Students will also see a 1% increase in fees, and undergraduates will be hit with an additional $15 student government fee. Many students will see additional charges because the university is phasing out previously awarded discounts in an effort to make billing simpler.

In-state full-time undergraduate students in the fall of 2021 paid about $3,444 per semester, plus $813 in fees. Next school year, they will pay an additional $126 in tuition and fees.

Out-of-state students paid $11,970 per semester, plus $650 in fees, according to UNM’s website. The tuition and fee increases for full-time, out-of-state students will increase by about $620.

The main campus is expecting to collect about $124 million in tuition revenue in the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1. That’s about 38% of the school’s Instruction & General expense budget, according to budget documents.

Costantinidis said the school is also trying to simplify its tuition structure by doing away with premiums or discounts that add to or subtract from a student’s final bill.

One of those discounts being phased out this year, an incentive for taking more credit hours, could add a significant amount to student bills. The change could add several hundred dollars to both in-state and out-of-state students’ bills each semester.

Students enrolled in UNM’s Health Sciences Center will see tuition go up 1% for in-state students and 3% for out-of-state students.

UNM employees are expected to get a 3% raise in the fourth quarter of the 2022 fiscal year and a 4% raise in the 2023 fiscal year.


