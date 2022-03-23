Latest Recyclothes drive nets 8.3 tons of donated clothing

Albuquerque-area residents collected a record amount of clothing during the Recyclothes drive Saturday, filling up an entire yellow bin, plus half of a second one, organizers said in a news release.

The clothes, accessories and toiletries gathered during the five-hour event weighed in at 16,640 pounds, or 8.3 tons. Last year’s event collected 10,220 pounds, or just over 5 tons.

The drive was hosted by Keep Albuquerque Beautiful, a program of the City’s Solid Waste Management Department and nonprofit Locker #505.

“We are grateful and overwhelmed by the community’s support for this event each year,” SWMD Director Matthew Whelan said in a statement.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time of out of their Saturday to stop by and drop off bags, or even just one bag, of clothing,” he said. “All of it is going to help make a big difference in the lives of Albuquerque-area children.”

In eight years of service, Locker #505 has served more than 10,000 students in the Albuquerque area, organizers said.

For those who missed the event and would still like to donate to Locker #505, visit locker505.org.