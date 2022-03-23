 Latest Recyclothes drive nets 8.3 tons of donated clothing - Albuquerque Journal

Latest Recyclothes drive nets 8.3 tons of donated clothing

By Journal Staff Report

bright spotAlbuquerque-area residents collected a record amount of clothing during the Recyclothes drive Saturday, filling up an entire yellow bin, plus half of a second one, organizers said in a news release.

The clothes, accessories and toiletries gathered during the five-hour event weighed in at 16,640 pounds, or 8.3 tons. Last year’s event collected 10,220 pounds, or just over 5 tons.

The drive was hosted by Keep Albuquerque Beautiful, a program of the City’s Solid Waste Management Department and nonprofit Locker #505.

“We are grateful and overwhelmed by the community’s support for this event each year,” SWMD Director Matthew Whelan said in a statement.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time of out of their Saturday to stop by and drop off bags, or even just one bag, of clothing,” he said. “All of it is going to help make a big difference in the lives of Albuquerque-area children.”

In eight years of service, Locker #505 has served more than 10,000 students in the Albuquerque area, organizers said.

For those who missed the event and would still like to donate to Locker #505, visit locker505.org.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
GOP hopefuls accuse Ronchetti of skipping forums
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-weatherman's spokesman says opponents just seeking ... Ex-weatherman's spokesman says opponents just seeking attention
2
Rio Rancho reverses course in records case involving boy's ...
ABQnews Seeker
City says it will wait for ... City says it will wait for outcome of lawsuit before releasing information
3
UNM employees to see two raises in the coming ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tuition increases have also been approved ... Tuition increases have also been approved for the 2022-23 fiscal year
4
NM moves to focus on race, ethnicity in K-12 ...
ABQnews Seeker
12 conservative states restricting teaching 12 conservative states restricting teaching
5
A love of humor, sports and the public's right ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney was influential in Republican politics ... Attorney was influential in Republican politics on the state and national level
6
Latest Recyclothes drive nets 8.3 tons of donated clothing
ABQnews Seeker
In eight years of service, Locker ... In eight years of service, Locker 505, co-host of the drive, has served more than 10K students in the ABQ area
7
Bowing out on a legendary violin
ABQnews Seeker
Retiring concertmaster to give final NM ... Retiring concertmaster to give final NM Phil performance playing 1712 'Le Brun' Stradivarius
8
APD slams release of suspect in two homicides
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant ordered to wear GPS ankle ... Defendant ordered to wear GPS ankle monitor and to remain under house arrest
9
NM to divest from Russian businesses
ABQnews Seeker
SIC unanimously decides to pull back ... SIC unanimously decides to pull back $8M in Russian stocks and bonds