 Judge rescues GOP lawmakers from pickle of their own making - Albuquerque Journal

Judge rescues GOP lawmakers from pickle of their own making

By Bob Christie / Associated Press

PHOENIX — A judge in Prescott has saved Republicans in the Arizona Legislature from a political mess they created when they repealed elections for political party precinct committeemen and set off a firestorm among Republican party activists.

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge John Napper ruled Tuesday that the law eliminating elections for party offices was illegal special legislation and therefore void.

Republicans in the House and Senate have been frantically searching for a solution since they got rid of elections for precinct committeemen in a section of a larger emergency measure they enacted on March 3. That bill was designed to fix a glitch created by the once-a-decade re-drawing of congressional and legislative district lines that led to wild swings in the number of qualifying signatures candidates need to gather to appear on the ballot.

But buried in the bill, and apparently overlooked by Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, was a passage making precinct committee offices for the state’s 30 legislative districts appointed this year. Precincts can have more than two dozen committeemen. Elections are held only if there are more candidates than available seats, which happens rarely.

The weekend after the law unanimously passed the House and Senate and was swiftly signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Republican Party activists went ballistic when they discovered their elections had been eliminated for 2022. They hammered Fann, Bowers and other GOP lawmakers and called the move undemocratic.

Democrats who rely less on elected committeemen to do grassroot party work were in no hurry to help and did not support legislation designed to restore the elections.

That left Republicans on the hot seat, since without Democratic votes they lacked the 2/3 majority they needed for an emergency clause that would restore the elections before the Aug. 2 primary.

Enter lawyers for the Arizona Republican Party, who filed suit in Prescott and sought to have the part of the law eliminating precinct committeemen elections thrown out.

Judge Napper wrote that the main part of the bill creating new rules for determining how many signatures a candidate needs to qualify for the ballot was legal because it broadly applied and had a “perhaps sensible means” of standardizing signature requirements for congressional and legislative offices.

But he said that eliminating elections for precinct committeemen, and only those offices, was not at all rational.

Instead, that part of the bill “discriminates against elected party precinct committeepersons apart from all other candidates for federal, state, and local offices whose rights to run for election (and the rights of the electorate to vote for them) are not altered,” Napper wrote.

Precinct committeemen help with grassroots party activities and craft lists of potential replacement lawmakers if there is a vacancy, but otherwise have no official duties.

The Republican-controlled Legislature had been considering adding the restoration of precinct committeemen elections to a planned special session on tax cuts. But with Tuesday’s ruling, GOP lawmakers won’t have to worry about whether that fix might actually work.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Only 1 inmate stole McKinley County Sheriff's transport van
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities released updated information Tuesday about ... Authorities released updated information Tuesday about three inmates who stole a McKinley County Sheriff's Office transport van before being captured. New Mexico State Police ...
2
Colorado city marks anniversary of deadly supermarket attack
Around the Region
With flowers, a moment of silence ... With flowers, a moment of silence and a public remembrance for those who died and those still grieving, Colorado residents marked the one-year anniversary ...
3
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
Around the Region
Firefighting crews were making progress containing ... Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week's death of a deputy, officials said. The Eastland ...
4
10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say
Around the Region
Ten people wounded in a weekend ... Ten people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue in Dallas were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two ...
5
Prosecutor in Phoenix quits amid criticism of performance
Around the Region
The top county prosecutor in metro ... The top county prosecutor in metro Phoenix has announced she is resigning from the elected post amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal ...
6
Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes ...
Around the Region
A man who pleaded guilty to ... A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison ...
7
Tucson bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5M from businesses
Around the Region
A longtime bookkeeper for two Tucson-area ... A longtime bookkeeper for two Tucson-area construction companies and a homeowner's association in Mexico has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $5 million ...
8
Murder charged dropped against ex-Denver TV station guard
Around the Region
A judge has granted a request ... A judge has granted a request by prosecutors to drop a second-degree murder charge against a former television station security guard who shot and ...
9
Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by ...
Around the Region
Wildfires continued to scorch parts of ... Wildfires continued to scorch parts of Texas on Monday, and a storm system moving through could bring much-needed rain but also strong winds, forecasters ...