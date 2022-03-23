 Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street - Albuquerque Journal

Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street

By Associated Press

ARABI, Louisiana — The tornado that ripped through a New Orleans suburb lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside.

Neighbors said the parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help. Their daughter was on a breathing machine, and now was stuck inside.

Chuck Heirsch told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate that he called 911 as he saw his neighbor on Prosperity Street trying to reach his daughter.

“They were screaming. His wife was hysterical. They were already traumatized from taking that ‘Wizard of Oz’ ride,” Heirsch said.

“All the men in the neighborhood ran to the house. The mother, they brought her to me. I just held her,” Nerissa Ledet told the newspaper. “I tried to console her. I said, ‘You know they’re going to get her out.'”

Firefighters quickly arrived and carried her out in a blanket. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis described the rescue, saying she’s in a hospital and “doing fine.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Bowing out on a legendary violin
ABQnews Seeker
Retiring concertmaster to give final NM ... Retiring concertmaster to give final NM Philharmonic performance playing 1712 'Le Brun' Stradivarius
2
Couy Griffin guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Otero County commissioner acquitted of disorderly ... Otero County commissioner acquitted of disorderly charge
3
Amid Russia's new crackdowns, small signs of defiance emerge
AP Feeds
When Alexei Navalny was arrested in ... When Alexei Navalny was arrested in January 2021, tens of thousands of Russians filled the streets in protest, demanding that the top Kremlin critic ...
4
NM to divest from Russian businesses
ABQnews Seeker
SIC unanimously decides to pull back ... SIC unanimously decides to pull back $8M in Russian stocks and bonds
5
APD slams release of suspect in two homicides
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant ordered to wear GPS ankle ... Defendant ordered to wear GPS ankle monitor and to remain under house arrest
6
GOP hopefuls accuse Ronchetti of skipping forums
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-weatherman's spokesman says opponents just seeking ... Ex-weatherman's spokesman says opponents just seeking attention
7
Rio Rancho reverses course in records case involving boy's ...
ABQnews Seeker
City says it will wait for ... City says it will wait for outcome of lawsuit before releasing information
8
NM moves to focus on race, ethnicity in K-12 ...
ABQnews Seeker
12 conservative states restricting teaching 12 conservative states restricting teaching
9
UNM employees to see two raises in the coming ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tuition increases have also been approved ... Tuition increases have also been approved for the 2022-23 fiscal year
10
A love of humor, sports and the public's right ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney was influential in Republican politics ... Attorney was influential in Republican politics on the state and national level