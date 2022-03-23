Mesa man faces murder charges after high-speed crash kills 2

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man is facing second-degree murder charges after a high speed crash left an elderly couple dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Mesa police said 21-year-old Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape allegedly was driving 101 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of Tuesday evening’s collision with a mini-van on a city street.

They said 82-year-old Ronald Hettich was a passenger in the mini-van being driven by his wife and he was declared dead at the scene.

Police said 80-year-old Irma Hettich died at a hospital from serious injuries suffered in the crash.

A probable cause statement released Wednesday by police said Cabanillas-Lape didn’t show any signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

But investigators cited “reckless high speed” as the cause of the fatal crash, saying imaging data showed the suspect’s vehicle was traveling 107 mph five seconds before the collision and 101 mph at the time of impact.

Cabanillas-Lape wasn’t hurt in the crash, but police said his 21-year-old female passenger underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding.

Police said Cabanillas-Lape was booked into the city jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Cabanillas-Lape has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.