 Mesa man faces murder charges after high-speed crash kills 2 - Albuquerque Journal

Mesa man faces murder charges after high-speed crash kills 2

By Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man is facing second-degree murder charges after a high speed crash left an elderly couple dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Mesa police said 21-year-old Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape allegedly was driving 101 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of Tuesday evening’s collision with a mini-van on a city street.

They said 82-year-old Ronald Hettich was a passenger in the mini-van being driven by his wife and he was declared dead at the scene.

Police said 80-year-old Irma Hettich died at a hospital from serious injuries suffered in the crash.

A probable cause statement released Wednesday by police said Cabanillas-Lape didn’t show any signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

But investigators cited “reckless high speed” as the cause of the fatal crash, saying imaging data showed the suspect’s vehicle was traveling 107 mph five seconds before the collision and 101 mph at the time of impact.

Cabanillas-Lape wasn’t hurt in the crash, but police said his 21-year-old female passenger underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding.

Police said Cabanillas-Lape was booked into the city jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Cabanillas-Lape has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man convicted of shooting student in school cafeteria dies
Around the Region
A man who pleaded guilty to ... A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a classmate in a North Texas high school cafeteria in 2018 has died in prison, officials said ...
2
Mesa man faces murder charges after high-speed crash kills ...
Around the Region
A Mesa man is facing second-degree ... A Mesa man is facing second-degree murder charges after a high speed crash left an elderly couple dead, authorities said Wednesday. Mesa police said ...
3
Judge rescues GOP lawmakers from pickle of their own ...
Around the Region
A judge in Prescott has saved ... A judge in Prescott has saved Republicans in the Arizona Legislature from a political mess they created when they repealed elections for political party ...
4
Driver crashes into gas pipeline, causing huge fire in ...
Around the Region
One person was critically injured when ... One person was critically injured when their vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline in a Dallas suburb, sparking a huge fire and triggering evacuations ...
5
Only 1 inmate stole McKinley County Sheriff's transport van
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities released updated information Tuesday about ... Authorities released updated information Tuesday about three inmates who stole a McKinley County Sheriff's Office transport van before being captured. New Mexico State Police ...
6
Colorado city marks anniversary of deadly supermarket attack
Around the Region
With flowers, a moment of silence ... With flowers, a moment of silence and a public remembrance for those who died and those still grieving, Colorado residents marked the one-year anniversary ...
7
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
Around the Region
Firefighting crews were making progress containing ... Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week's death of a deputy, officials said. The Eastland ...
8
10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say
Around the Region
Ten people wounded in a weekend ... Ten people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue in Dallas were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two ...
9
Prosecutor in Phoenix quits amid criticism of performance
Around the Region
The top county prosecutor in metro ... The top county prosecutor in metro Phoenix has announced she is resigning from the elected post amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal ...