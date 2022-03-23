Dion’s launches its new chipotle ranch dressing

Nearly five years after debuting the green chile ranch dressing, Dion’s is adding to its ranch lineup with the launch of the new chipotle ranch dressing.

Starting Wednesday, customers at all 26 Dion’s locations can order a cup or bottle of the new ranch flavor alongside their pizzas and salads, Audrey Johnson, senior marketing manager said in an email.

The new dressing is the third ranch flavor and ninth overall dressing for the New Mexico-based pizza restaurant.

Johnson said development began about a year ago and was kept under wraps, but Dion’s employees sampled the product and received special edition bottles prior to the Wednesday launch.

The new flavor is expected to be similarly popular to the other ranch options, Johnson said.

“Our commissary team deserves all the credit for bringing this to life,” Mark Herman, Dion’s CEO wrote the Journal in an email. “The Chipotle Ranch is a little smoky, a little spicy, and has all the makings of a fan favorite.”