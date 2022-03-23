 Colorado Democrats send abortion access bill to governor - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado Democrats send abortion access bill to governor

By Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature on Wednesday sent the governor a bill to codify the right to abortion in state law in a party-line response to efforts in other states to limit abortion access as well as pending constitutional challenges to the procedure.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has said he will sign the bill into law.

Colorado was the first state to decriminalize abortion in 1967, and it allows access to abortion but has nothing in state law guaranteeing it. The bill approved by the state Senate Wednesday after hours of debate would do just that, The Colorado Sun reported.

The Reproductive Health Equity Act would guarantee access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and ban local governments from imposing their own restrictions. It also would declare that fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses have no independent rights under state law.

Democrats introduced the bill as a direct response to the Supreme Court’s consideration of a Mississippi case that could overrule Roe v. Wade, the 1973 high court decision protecting the right to an abortion. They also cited a new Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

On Wednesday, Idaho became the first state to enact a law modeled after the Texas statute.

Minority Republicans in Colorado would still be able to introduce legislation and ballot measures that seek to limit abortion access. For that reason, abortion rights groups are weighing whether to pursue a 2024 constitutional ballot measure.

Over the years, Colorado voters have consistently rejected ballot measures to restrict access.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man convicted of shooting student in school cafeteria dies
Around the Region
A man who pleaded guilty to ... A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a classmate in a North Texas high school cafeteria in 2018 has died in prison, officials said ...
2
Mesa man faces murder charges after high-speed crash kills ...
Around the Region
A Mesa man is facing second-degree ... A Mesa man is facing second-degree murder charges after a high speed crash left an elderly couple dead, authorities said Wednesday. Mesa police said ...
3
Judge rescues GOP lawmakers from pickle of their own ...
Around the Region
A judge in Prescott has saved ... A judge in Prescott has saved Republicans in the Arizona Legislature from a political mess they created when they repealed elections for political party ...
4
Driver crashes into gas pipeline, causing huge fire in ...
Around the Region
One person was critically injured when ... One person was critically injured when their vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline in a Dallas suburb, sparking a huge fire and triggering evacuations ...
5
Only 1 inmate stole McKinley County Sheriff's transport van
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities released updated information Tuesday about ... Authorities released updated information Tuesday about three inmates who stole a McKinley County Sheriff's Office transport van before being captured. New Mexico State Police ...
6
Colorado city marks anniversary of deadly supermarket attack
Around the Region
With flowers, a moment of silence ... With flowers, a moment of silence and a public remembrance for those who died and those still grieving, Colorado residents marked the one-year anniversary ...
7
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
Around the Region
Firefighting crews were making progress containing ... Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week's death of a deputy, officials said. The Eastland ...
8
10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say
Around the Region
Ten people wounded in a weekend ... Ten people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue in Dallas were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two ...
9
Prosecutor in Phoenix quits amid criticism of performance
Around the Region
The top county prosecutor in metro ... The top county prosecutor in metro Phoenix has announced she is resigning from the elected post amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal ...