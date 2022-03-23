Police: Officers shoot man reaching for weapon after chase

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Mesa police fatally shot a man who had been driving a stolen motorcycle after he reached for a weapon, Chandler police said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night after Mesa police unsuccessfully tried to stop the motorcycle and a police helicopter followed it to a Chandler trailer park, a police statement said.

Three Mesa officers then located Alberto Noriega, 27, of Mesa and shot him “numerous times” when he reached for a weapon in his waistband after officers shot him with a less-lethal shotgun round and with a stun gun, the statement said.

The gun that Noriega had was later determined to be a semi-automatic replica-style CO2 handgun, the statement said.

No officers were injured.