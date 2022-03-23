 Legislation would ban cities from charging home rental taxes - Albuquerque Journal

Legislation would ban cities from charging home rental taxes

By Bob Christie / Associated Press

PHOENIX — Soaring rents in metro Phoenix and across the state have prompted a new proposal in the Legislature that would bar cities and towns from levying a tax on home and apartment rentals.

Republican Rep. Shawnna Bolick of Phoenix said her proposed law, added as a last minute “strike everything” amendment in the House Ways and Means Committee she chairs, would give some small relief to renters who have seen metro Phoenix rents soar from 15% to 30% — depending on size and location — in the past year. They are forecast to rise an additional 20% this year.

But representatives for cities say eliminating the $152 million in rental tax revenue collected by 71 of Arizona’s 91 cities would give little help for people who have seen their lease payments skyrocket. And they argued that cutting the revenue would result in cities either raising other taxes or cutting services.

“If this bill were to pass, there are only two scenarios that a mayor and council would have to take,” said Tom Savage, a lobbyist for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, told the committee. “There really is no other option.”

“Both of those options impact those same renters that this bill purports to help,” Savage said in an interview.

Bolick’s proposal passed her committee Wednesday on a party-line vote with Democrats opposed.

Tax rates among the cities that charge the tax range from 1% to 4% of the total rent.

Savage noted that in Phoenix, which levies a 2.3% rental tax, a person who pays $1,000 in rent would see a savings of just $23. And the bill as written does not require that money to go back to the tenant, although Bolick vowed to add a provision requiring that if necessary.

But Bolick and other Republican backers of the legislation said cities are swimming in cash, in part because of a 2018 state law that required sales taxes to be collected on goods purchased online and because of federal coronavirus relief funds. She said cities should “learn to live within their means.”

The $152 million in city tax revenue is collected by individual cities, ranging from about $60 million in Phoenix last year to $1,900 collected by the small Navajo County town of Taylor.

Prescott falls right in the middle, with the city of about 45,000 people 100 miles (140 kilometers) north of Phoenix, collecting $2.6 million in rental taxes.

Barry Aarons, a lobbyist for Prescott, said losing that tax money would be a big hit. With police and fire taking up a majority of the city budget and cuts there unpalatable, that means all other services would need to be cut by more than 25%.

“That’s difficult to do for a small community that has limited ability to raise additional or new resources, especially the imposition of new taxes,” Aarons told the committee.

Democrats on the panel pushed back on Bolick’s contention that cutting off city taxes will help keep people in their homes when they’re seeing monthly rent increases in the hundreds of dollars.

Rep. Andres Cano of Tucson said a constituent told him about seeing their rent increase by $330 a month.

“There are larger issues at stake about a person’s take-home budget and whether they’re deciding on buying food or paying their rent,” Cano said. “And I respectfully think that 2% of that $330 that we’re talking about, overnight at the snap of a finger, the relief that we’re talking about is minute.”

But Bolick said cutting city taxes is better than nothing.

“If we’re trying to look at affordable housing, I think this is one small thing we can do right now” she said. “Obviously, it’s not a huge amount, but I think its a starting point.”

If the legislation is enacted, cities would be barred from collecting rental taxes starting in January.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man convicted of shooting student in school cafeteria dies
Around the Region
A man who pleaded guilty to ... A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a classmate in a North Texas high school cafeteria in 2018 has died in prison, officials said ...
2
Mesa man faces murder charges after high-speed crash kills ...
Around the Region
A Mesa man is facing second-degree ... A Mesa man is facing second-degree murder charges after a high speed crash left an elderly couple dead, authorities said Wednesday. Mesa police said ...
3
Judge rescues GOP lawmakers from pickle of their own ...
Around the Region
A judge in Prescott has saved ... A judge in Prescott has saved Republicans in the Arizona Legislature from a political mess they created when they repealed elections for political party ...
4
Driver crashes into gas pipeline, causing huge fire in ...
Around the Region
One person was critically injured when ... One person was critically injured when their vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline in a Dallas suburb, sparking a huge fire and triggering evacuations ...
5
Only 1 inmate stole McKinley County Sheriff's transport van
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities released updated information Tuesday about ... Authorities released updated information Tuesday about three inmates who stole a McKinley County Sheriff's Office transport van before being captured. New Mexico State Police ...
6
Colorado city marks anniversary of deadly supermarket attack
Around the Region
With flowers, a moment of silence ... With flowers, a moment of silence and a public remembrance for those who died and those still grieving, Colorado residents marked the one-year anniversary ...
7
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
Around the Region
Firefighting crews were making progress containing ... Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week's death of a deputy, officials said. The Eastland ...
8
10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say
Around the Region
Ten people wounded in a weekend ... Ten people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue in Dallas were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two ...
9
Prosecutor in Phoenix quits amid criticism of performance
Around the Region
The top county prosecutor in metro ... The top county prosecutor in metro Phoenix has announced she is resigning from the elected post amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal ...