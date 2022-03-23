 Rail unions turn to arbitration in dispute over BNSF rules - Albuquerque Journal

Rail unions turn to arbitration in dispute over BNSF rules

By Josh Funk / Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — BNSF’s two largest unions will ask an arbitrator to throw out the railroad’s strict new attendance policy instead of appealing a court order preventing them from striking.

The unions that represent 17,000 BNSF workers said Wednesday they decided that arbitration will provide the quickest resolution to the dispute because they can get an answer in a matter of months instead of pursuing an appeal that could take a year or two.

The unions say the new rules that took effect Feb. 1 penalize workers for missing work for any reason and put them on call 24-7, while drastically reducing the number of days workers can take off because of fatigue or other concerns.

The unions have called for a federal investigation into whether the new rules are jeopardizing safety on the railroad. The Transportation Department, however, has declined to intervene in the dispute.

BNSF has defended the rules, arguing they give employees a clearer idea of where they stand than under the old system, while ensuring the railroad has enough workers available to operate its trains that haul the products and supplies many businesses need. BNSF said it believes its new policy provides “ample time for obligations outside of work, including planned vacations, personal leave days and unplanned absences.”

The unions — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation — have said the new rules cut the number of days workers can be off because of fatigue or other concerns from the current 84 days a year to 22 days.

A federal judge decided federal law won’t allow the unions to strike over this dispute because it is a minor issue under the terms of their contracts. The judge also said that a railroad strike would threaten the economy because so many companies rely on BNSF.

BNSF, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the largest railroads in the United States, and it operates 32,500 miles (52,300 kilometers) of track in 28 western states.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD slams release of suspect in two homicides
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant ordered to wear GPS ankle ... Defendant ordered to wear GPS ankle monitor and to remain under house arrest
2
GOP hopefuls accuse Ronchetti of skipping forums
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-weatherman's spokesman says opponents just seeking ... Ex-weatherman's spokesman says opponents just seeking attention
3
Dion's launches its new chipotle ranch dressing
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Nearly ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Nearly five years after debuting the Green Chile Ranch dre ...
4
A love of humor, sports and the public's right ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney was influential in Republican politics ... Attorney was influential in Republican politics on the state and national level
5
Bowing out on a legendary violin
ABQnews Seeker
Retiring concertmaster to give final NM ... Retiring concertmaster to give final NM Philharmonic performance playing 1712 'Le Brun' Stradivarius
6
Couy Griffin guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Otero County commissioner acquitted of disorderly ... Otero County commissioner acquitted of disorderly charge
7
NM to divest from Russian businesses
ABQnews Seeker
SIC unanimously decides to pull back ... SIC unanimously decides to pull back $8M in Russian stocks and bonds
8
Live updates: Russia setting up defenses outside Kyiv
World
A senior U.S. defense official said ... A senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday that Russian ground forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions between 15-20 kilometers ...
9
Rio Rancho reverses course in records case involving boy's ...
ABQnews Seeker
City says it will wait for ... City says it will wait for outcome of lawsuit before releasing information
10
UNM employees to see two raises in the coming ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tuition increases have also been approved ... Tuition increases have also been approved for the 2022-23 fiscal year