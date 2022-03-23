 Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec injured by ball - Albuquerque Journal

Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec injured by ball

By Associated Press


DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

TAMPA, Fla. — Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill and will be sidelined for up to a week.

Balkovec was struck Tuesday. She will not be available for her first scheduled spring training game Thursday with Class A Tampa.

The 34-year-old Balkovec didn’t sustain a concussion but has facial swelling, the Yankees said Wednesday. She was involved in a hitting drill in an indoor cage at the minor league complex when she was hurt.

Balkovec has been instructed by team doctors to rest for the next five to seven days. She will be re-examined after the swelling goes down.

“All things considered, I feel very fortunate,” Balkovec said in a statement. “The doctors have asked me to be smart about limiting my activities over the next several days, and I plan on following their guidance. As much as I already miss being around the players and staff, I do not anticipate this affecting my role and responsibilities for the regular season.”

Balkovec is scheduled to manage her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland.

Balkovec has broken several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be a full-time hitting coach in the minors with the Yankees.

The Yankees announced her hiring as a minor league manager in January.

Balkovec, a former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico, got her first job in professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.

Balkovec joined the Houston Astros in 2016. She was hired as the Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator and later was the strength and conditioning coach at Double-A Corpus Christi.

She joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Balkovec hit in face with ball, expected to miss ...
Featured Sports
Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New ... Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, ...
2
Prep Notes: Volcano Vista’s Hill takes Gatorade honor
Boys' Basketball
After leading Volcano Vista to a ... After leading Volcano Vista to a Class 5A boys state basketball championship, Hawks senior guard Ja'Kwon Hill earned some personal recognition of the highest ...
3
Atkins excited to be Gladiators' new QB
Arena football
Ramone Atkins, a former quarterback for ... Ramone Atkins, a former quarterback for New Mexico Highlands University, received a phone call from Duke City Gladiators coach Sherman Carter on Sunday that ...
4
Q&A with New Mexico United's Sam Hamilton
Featured Sports
Sam Hamilton is all about the ... Sam Hamilton is all about the grind. Whether it's working his way into a starting role or battling back from a nasty injury, New ...
5
Jans leaves New Mexico State for Mississippi State
ABQnews Seeker
Hours after New Mexico State was ... Hours after New Mexico State was eliminated in a hard-fought loss to Arkansas Saturday in the NCAA Tournament's second round, NMSU announced Sunday that ...
6
Rio Rancho claims another cheer trophy
Featured Sports
La Cueva, Cleveland are next in ... La Cueva, Cleveland are next in Class 5A
7
New Mexico State Aggies aim for another upset, this ...
College
Winner goes to the Sweet Sixteen ... Winner goes to the Sweet Sixteen in San Francisco
8
Rivalry renewed: United heads for El Paso
Featured Sports
Locomotive, NMU and fans get after ... Locomotive, NMU and fans get after it
9
Allen wrenches your brackets: Aggies shock UConn
College
NMSU wins in 1st round for ... NMSU wins in 1st round for 1st time since 1993; will face Arkansas on Saturday