 Second Street Brewery Shuttering Original Location - Albuquerque Journal

Second Street Brewery Shuttering Original Location

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

A longtime staple in the Santa Fe brewery scene announced this week that it will shutter its original location next month.

Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe sent out a news release on March 23 saying it planned to cease operations at its original location on Second Street where it opened more than 25 years ago.

The company said a variety of factors led to the outcome including issues with renewing the lease that expires in June of 2022.

“The landlord has created an untenable position for renewal with dramatically increased rent,” the news release said. “And other unfavorable terms, which would impact us negatively in the future.”

The brewery’s Railyard and Rufina locations will remain open.

“Our first and foremost concern at this time is our staff, some of whom have worked at the Second Street property for many years,” said Rod Tweet, president and brewmaster of Second Street Brewery. “We are ensuring that they have positions at our other taprooms, if they so choose. Their commitment to this company have made us more than a restaurant and a brewery. They have created a family.”

Tweet went on to say that it was time for the company to “shift our focus” but did not provide specific details. The last day of business at the Second Street location will be April 9.

The company also posted a letter to the community on its Instagram page thanking them for their commitment to the brewery.

“Thank you for making us a central part of your lives and hearts, your celebrations, losses, your daily lives,” it said.

Several people replied to posting. One woman said she had been going to the brewery since she was a child. Another customer called the decision “heartbreaking to hear.”


