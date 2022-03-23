BFFs ‘Astrid and Lilly’ have to survive creepy creatures … and high school

Samantha Aucoin didn’t really know what to expect when she took on the role of Lilly in “Astrid and Lilly Save the World.”

It was her first TV series – albeit as a lead.

In the first moment, there were plenty of nerves.

Yet, Aucoin knew she could accomplish great things within the series.

“What really made me gravitate towards the series was the two characters,” she says. “This was a friendship between two women that isn’t built on breaking each other down. I love that Lilly and Astrid are building each other up.”

Aucoin says the series is a show is for anyone who ever felt like they didn’t belong, which, as it turns out, is everyone. Themes include friendship and trust, growing up, self-acceptance, finding yourself, and the nostalgia of adolescence and pop culture.

“Astrid & Lilly Save the World” follows high school outcast BFFs Astrid and Lilly, who accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension – making high school even more complicated. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the heroes they were meant to be.

That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

Lilly is the counter-balance to Astrid. Sweet-natured, kind and romantic, Lilly shares Astrid’s passion for sleuthing and adventure. Together, they are more than best friends – they are soul mates in their battle against the bullies, jocks and mean girls of Pine Academy. And they’re comrades in arms in the battle to save the universe … and survive their junior year.

The series airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Syfy and is also available on demand.

Aucoin admits there was a learning curve to her playing Lilly.

“I had to go into the character being open and vulnerable,” she says. “I’m not as open and trusting of people or a situation. Lilly embraces her weirdness and I learned a lot from playing her in the series.”

The show debuted nearly two months ago and Aucoin has been getting feedback from the fans.

She’s been humbled by the positivity.

“A lot of viewers see themselves in me through Lilly,” she says. “I’m being just me and that’s resonating with audiences. It’s also very cool to be able to have that on-screen working relationship go so well.”

Aucoin took a leap of faith with the TV series.

She’s known in Canada for being a singer-songwriter and the majority of her work in acting was in local plays.

When the opportunity to play the lead in a TV series came up, she jumped at the chance.

“Being in front of the camera is comfortable for me,” she says. “Being part of the series really allowed me to spread my wings as an actress all while being an example of body positivity. The show really focuses on the friendship of two teenage girls. It’s a different lens and I think it’s being seen by audiences.”

Aucoin hopes the series resonates with the audience and is looking forward to many more seasons.

“You don’t have to look a certain way to be a superhero, loved or accepted,” she says. “I really hope that people take this opportunity to see people like them at the forefront of the series. It’s OK to be your true self and we should be embracing each other. Imperfection is what makes you perfect.”

