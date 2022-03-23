Did ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ really film at Carnegie Hall?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Was the scene with Midge and Lenny Bruce in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” really filmed at Carnegie Hall? I am so sorry there will only be one more season of the show. What a terrific cast.

A: The Amazon Prime Video show enjoyed a three-day shoot in the real Carnegie Hall, the New York Daily News reported last June. That was as the hall was coming out of its COVID-related shutdown, so “Maisel” did not have to work around concert performances. And the Daily News noted that Carnegie’s “fastidious upkeep and devotion to its history” meant that the show did not have to do much to make it look the way it did in the early ’60s period of that “Maisel” episode, which was finale of the eight-episode fourth season. A fifth season will indeed be the show’s last. And while I understand your enthusiasm about the cast, I am among those who found Season 4 disappointing.

Q: I am an avid William Petersen fan and watched every episode of the original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in which he starred. Last season he returned in “CSI: Vegas” but now it seems to have disappeared. What happened, and will it return?

A: “CSI: Vegas,” which blended some veterans of the old series with a new cast, made 10 episodes of its first season and aired them all. (As I have said before, TV series’ seasons vary considerably in the number of episodes.) The show has been picked up for a second run to air sometime in the 2022-23 season. But Petersen, who reprised his role of Gil Grissom on the new series, reportedly signed on only for the first season as an actor and will not be on camera in the second season (he remains an executive producer). In addition, Jorja Fox – who played Grissom’s colleague and lover – will not be back for the second season either. As Grissom goes, she tweeted, so goes Sara.

Q: I’m going to ask before you are bombarded with the same question: Why was Julian McMahon (Agent Jess LaCroix) written out of “FBI: Most Wanted”?

A: Folks were surprised about the death of LaCroix, although it has been known for some time that McMahon was leaving the show, reportedly for “additional creative pursuits.” As I mentioned here about a month ago, with McMahon gone, Dylan McDermott will be joining “Most Wanted.” He has most recently been on “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Q: I am wondering about the actors in a movie I saw in 1954 or so. It was an English movie and as an emotional teenager I cried my eyes out. I believe it was called “The Girl Who Couldn’t Quite.”

A: That is the correct title of a 1950 movie based on a play of the same name. It involves a tramp helping a young woman who is unable to smile. Elizabeth Henson played the girl, Ruth, with Bill Owen as the tramp, Tim. The cast also included Betty Stockfeld and Iris Hoey.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.