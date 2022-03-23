Painter Michael Scott’s works offer a unique portal into America’s wilderness

Preternatural describes that which is suspended between the mundane and the miraculous.

For Santa Fe painter Michael Scott, the word captures the spirituality of the environment. It’s also the title of his upcoming book launch at Santa Fe’s Evoke Contemporary for a coffee table book about his work featuring 127 color plates. The book launch and conversation with the artist takes place on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, in the gallery at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe.

Scott’s paintings draw from our national parks, archetypes and iconic works of the American canon. He wraps his imagery in mist and myth in a unique alchemy, infusing it with the regenerative spirit of nature. His mammoth (up to 10 feet tall) works reflect his own sense of wonder, not literalism, offering a unique portal into America’s wilderness. The book launch coincides with an exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center featuring his landscape paintings.

“If you look back over the course of 40-plus years, I’ve been focusing on the environment,” Scott said in a telephone interview from Santa Fe. “The audiences weren’t as receptive in the ’80s. It’s been an ongoing conversation with me.”

To him, the American landscape represents natural versions of European cathedrals; treasures he sees as sources of spiritual nourishment in need of protection.

His latest body of work spans about 12 years. He works in fits and starts; some paintings take years to complete.

Many feature metaphorical, if not real fires, lacing and rising through the trees. Ghostly animals surface in others, spirits of the mythical phoenix rising from the forest floor.

“My drive came out in the fourth grade when we did a school bus tour of the (President Harry S.) Truman Library in Independence, Missouri,” Scott said.

He was awed by the murals of Thomas Hart Benton commissioned there.

“The whole mythology of the West and cowboys, wagons and Indians were all depicted in those murals,” he continued. “It stayed with me.”

Much later, he met the artist at the University of Cincinnati.

“He said, ‘You want to learn how to paint, just watch me,’ ” Scott said with a laugh. “He had a real attitude against the art world.”

Scott works instinctually, never plotting out his compositions.

“I allow the painting to direct its purpose,” he said. “They’re not necessarily trying to depict a place, but they’re trying to understand a place. If you assume you know nothing and want to know everything, you become an empty vessel. That’s the dance a painting goes through.”

“Fire Tornado Redwoods” grew from a trip to see the California giants, where he was awed by their stature.

“I dragged myself into these places to explore their meanings and what made them so great,” Scott said. “I couldn’t figure them out. They are so tall and you are so small. It was a failure.”

Two years later, he realized the composition was wrong.

“I lowered the horizon line at the bottom of the picture plane, allowing the redwoods to rise above.

“The redwoods are somewhat protected from fire by the thickness of their bark,” he added. “If there’s sick tree, the root system of the other trees will supply nutrients to it. The fire tornado became almost a rhythmic dance with the trees.”

“Winter Owl Over Fire” represents what Scott calls “a phoenix painting.” The transparent outline of the bird soars above flames amid a scaffolding of trees.

“There’s one thing to depict fire in one environment,” Scott said. “It’s something else to depict fire in a snow environment. It has its own climate conversation without being too emphatic.”