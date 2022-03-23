 Painter Michael Scott's works offer a unique portal into America's wilderness - Albuquerque Journal

Painter Michael Scott’s works offer a unique portal into America’s wilderness

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“Fire Tornado Redwoods,” Michael Scott, 2015-2019, oil on linen, 58×99 inches. (Courtesy of the Museum of New Mexico Press)

Preternatural describes that which is suspended between the mundane and the miraculous.

For Santa Fe painter Michael Scott, the word captures the spirituality of the environment. It’s also the title of his upcoming book launch at Santa Fe’s Evoke Contemporary for a coffee table book about his work featuring 127 color plates. The book launch and conversation with the artist takes place on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, in the gallery at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe.

Scott’s paintings draw from our national parks, archetypes and iconic works of the American canon. He wraps his imagery in mist and myth in a unique alchemy, infusing it with the regenerative spirit of nature. His mammoth (up to 10 feet tall) works reflect his own sense of wonder, not literalism, offering a unique portal into America’s wilderness. The book launch coincides with an exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center featuring his landscape paintings.

“If you look back over the course of 40-plus years, I’ve been focusing on the environment,” Scott said in a telephone interview from Santa Fe. “The audiences weren’t as receptive in the ’80s. It’s been an ongoing conversation with me.”

To him, the American landscape represents natural versions of European cathedrals; treasures he sees as sources of spiritual nourishment in need of protection.

His latest body of work spans about 12 years. He works in fits and starts; some paintings take years to complete.

Many feature metaphorical, if not real fires, lacing and rising through the trees. Ghostly animals surface in others, spirits of the mythical phoenix rising from the forest floor.

“My drive came out in the fourth grade when we did a school bus tour of the (President Harry S.) Truman Library in Independence, Missouri,” Scott said.

He was awed by the murals of Thomas Hart Benton commissioned there.

“The whole mythology of the West and cowboys, wagons and Indians were all depicted in those murals,” he continued. “It stayed with me.”

Much later, he met the artist at the University of Cincinnati.

“He said, ‘You want to learn how to paint, just watch me,’ ” Scott said with a laugh. “He had a real attitude against the art world.”

Scott works instinctually, never plotting out his compositions.

“I allow the painting to direct its purpose,” he said. “They’re not necessarily trying to depict a place, but they’re trying to understand a place. If you assume you know nothing and want to know everything, you become an empty vessel. That’s the dance a painting goes through.”

“Fire Tornado Redwoods” grew from a trip to see the California giants, where he was awed by their stature.

“I dragged myself into these places to explore their meanings and what made them so great,” Scott said. “I couldn’t figure them out. They are so tall and you are so small. It was a failure.”

Two years later, he realized the composition was wrong.

“Early Mist Buffalo River,” Michael Scott, 2015-2019, oil on linen, 57×73 inches. (Courtesy of the Museum of New Mexico Press)

“I lowered the horizon line at the bottom of the picture plane, allowing the redwoods to rise above.

“The redwoods are somewhat protected from fire by the thickness of their bark,” he added. “If there’s sick tree, the root system of the other trees will supply nutrients to it. The fire tornado became almost a rhythmic dance with the trees.”

“Winter Owl Over Fire” represents what Scott calls “a phoenix painting.” The transparent outline of the bird soars above flames amid a scaffolding of trees.

“There’s one thing to depict fire in one environment,” Scott said. “It’s something else to depict fire in a snow environment. It has its own climate conversation without being too emphatic.”

Book launch and signing of “Preternatural”
With artist Michael Scott

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 book signing and informal conversation with Michael Scott.

WHERE: Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe

CONTACT: 505-995-9902; evokecontemporary.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Painter Michael Scott's works offer a unique portal into ...
Arts
To him, the American landscape represents ... To him, the American landscape represents natural versions of European cathedrals; treasures he sees as sources of spiritual nourishment in need of protection.
2
NM Philharmonic, St. John's Church team up for Ukraine ...
Arts
Music brings people together. This is ... Music brings people together. This is the case as the musicians of the New Mexico Philharmonic are collaborating with St. John's Cathedral for a ...
3
Opera Southwest to perform 'Pelléas et Mélisande'
Arts
The forbidden, doomed love of the ... The forbidden, doomed love of the title characters sets the stage for a symbolic contrast of light, vision and love with darkness, blindness and ...
4
Bob Moses used pandemic time to craft third full-length ...
Arts
Electronic music duo to play Sunshine ... Electronic music duo to play Sunshine Theater with Amtrac on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
5
Eliza Gilkyson's new album a reminder of things important ...
Arts
She will perform at a CD ... She will perform at a CD release show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico ...
6
Seamless flow of a 'Sad Hunk'
Arts
Bahamas to play sold out show ... Bahamas to play sold out show at Meow Wolf.
7
Kids Kitchen looks to fight child hunger
Arts
Kids Kitchen is a collaboration between ... Kids Kitchen is a collaboration between the United Way of Santa Fe County and The Food Depot to provide meals to multiple locations in ...
8
Amaryllis can live as a houseplant for right now
Arts
In July you can get the ... In July you can get the plant ready to bloom for the holidays.
9
Exploring the land of math and magic
Arts
The gripping story plotted out in ... The gripping story plotted out in 'The Cartographers' is the latest from Peng Shepherd.