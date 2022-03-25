 Romantic comedy/action adventure 'The Lost City' breezes along in predictable fashion - Albuquerque Journal

Romantic comedy/action adventure ‘The Lost City’ breezes along in predictable fashion

By Richard Roeper / Universal Press Syndicate

Sandra Bullock, left, and Channing Tatum in “The Lost City.” (Paramount Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS)

Let’s start with the jumpsuit. The glittery, spangly, skintight, plunging-neckline, raspberry-colored jumpsuit Sandra Bullock sports throughout much of the loud and unfunny and flat and derivative “Romancing the Stone” knockoff “The Lost City,” as if she’s wandered in from a mediocre 1980s sitcom. Bullock’s Loretta Sage is wedged into that ridiculously constrictive jumpsuit as she tries to mount a barstool-type seat onstage, as she’s kidnapped, as she attempts to escape her captors, as she stumbles through the jungle, etc., etc., etc.? Isn’t that HILARIOUS?

Eh. Maybe for some. Comedy is comedy, and if you find this sort of light and dopey material humorous, have at it. Nothing wrong with an iced venti nonfat frothy drink of forgettable escapism. “The Lost City” is completely harmless as it attempts to revisit past-generation romantic comedy/action adventures such as the aforementioned “Stone,” “King Solomon’s Mines,” “The Mummy” and, of course, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” but it’s so cartoonishly over the top that it bears no resemblance to anything that could ever happen in the real world.

Despite the game efforts of the star-studded cast, the dialogue often crash-lands with a resounding thud, the action sequences are muddled and rote, and it hedges its bets to the point that one of the best bits in the movie – one of the few times the scriptwriters do something fresh and original – is completely undercut by a mid-credits sequence, as if the filmmakers didn’t want to see that one fabulously dark moment all the way through, lest anyone accuse them of even trying to be edgy.

In the maudlin setup for “The Lost City,” we learn Bullock’s Loretta, a romance novelist with a serious background in history and dead languages, has been wallowing in a self-loathing, deep funk for some five years, ever since the death of her archaeologist husband. Loretta is sleepwalking through life and hates her career as a wildly successful romance novelist.

Grumbling and protesting every step of the way, Loretta has been talked into squeezing herself into that garish jumpsuit at the urging of her publicist, Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who has also hired a social media manager named Pratt Caprison (the wonderful Patti Harrison, wasted), who Insta-TikToks-Whatevers every moment.

Loretta takes the stage with her longtime be-wigged, dimwitted and Fabio-like cover model Dash – real name Alan (Channing Tatum) – who makes his entrance to the sounds of the bombastic stadium rocker “The Final Countdown.” Things go horribly wrong, Loretta storms out – and she’s kidnapped by henchmen working for Daniel Radcliffe’s Abigail Fairfax (“It’s gender neutral!” he howls), the sweaty, weak-willed, billionaire oddball son of a world-famous media mogul. Abigail has become unhinged because his brother has been chosen as the company’s heir apparent, but he’ll show everyone when he gains possession of the legendary Crown of Fire, an ancient treasure he knows to be somewhere on a remote island. Abigail could hire any number of highly trained archaeologists to interpret the swath of cuneiform he has obtained, but he kidnaps Loretta so we’ll have a movie.

Thanks to the GPS on Loretta’s Apple Watch, Beth and Alan are able to ascertain Loretta’s location. They enlist the help of Alan’s acquaintance and former meditation class partner, a former Navy SEAL named Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), who actually possesses the skills Dash displays in Loretta’s romance novels. With the squeamish, bumbling, cowardly but determined Alan tagging along (and Beth lagging behind but trying to reach the island as well), Jack knocks out a dozen henchmen and rescues Loretta, but then he’s separated from the story and it’s just Loretta and Alan out in the jungle, bickering and bantering and stumbling and falling and dealing with leeches and getting shot at and just maybe – JUST MAYBE – learning enough about each other to the point where a romance could develop.

Bullock knows her way around screwball comedy with the best of ’em, and Tatum has displayed a charming way with self-deprecating humor since the first “21 Jump Street,” and they have decent if not particularly sizzling chemistry together. “The Lost City” breezes along in predictable fashion, touching all the familiar bases of this genre, as the scowling Abigail and his helpless henchmen pursue Loretta and Alan, who are learning a lot about life and love in their search for the Crown of Fire, and oh, there’s a volcano that’s about to erupt.

If only Loretta and Alan could have unearthed a more interesting story, we might have had something.

‘THE LOST CITY’
Two stars

RATED: PG-13 (for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language)

WHEN: Now playing

WHERE: AMC 12, Century Rio 24, Cottonwood, Flix Brewhouse, High Ridge, Icon Cinema, Winrock 16, Starlight Cinema 8 (Los Lunas), Premiere (Rio Rancho), Regal Santa Fe Place (Santa Fe), Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 (Santa Fe), Violet Crown Cinema (Santa Fe)


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BFFs 'Astrid and Lilly' have to survive creepy creatures ...
Entertainment
The series airs at 8 p.m. ... The series airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Syfy and is also available on demand.
2
Painter Michael Scott's works offer a unique portal into ...
Arts
To him, the American landscape represents ... To him, the American landscape represents natural versions of European cathedrals; treasures he sees as sources of spiritual nourishment in need of protection.
3
The Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer ...
Blogs
The event will be held at ... The event will be held at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum grounds.
4
Did 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' really film at Carnegie Hall?
Entertainment
The Amazon Prime Video show enjoyed ... The Amazon Prime Video show enjoyed a three-day shoot in the real Carnegie Hall, the New York Daily News reported last June.
5
Documentary brings into focus the epidemic of missing, murdered ...
Entertainment
'Bring Her Home' set to air ... 'Bring Her Home' set to air on New Mexico PBS
6
KuKri serves up stick-to-your-ribs fare with Eastern flair
Dining Reviews
KuKri is a spinoff of Basit ... KuKri is a spinoff of Basit Gauba's highly successful Tikka Spice food truck.
7
The NM Pink Boots Society readies beer launch supporting ...
Blogs
Hop Heroine will be available in ... Hop Heroine will be available in packages and at participating breweries.
8
SFFI to increase support to its grant, scholarship programs
Blogs
The SFFI will award $10,000 in ... The SFFI will award $10,000 in Community Initiatives programming to benefit high school students, college students, and independent filmmakers and film productions.
9
Musician Justin Nuñez brings his music to the stage ...
Entertainment
On Friday, March 18, he will ... On Friday, March 18, he will perform at Perea's Tijuana Bar and on Saturday, March 19, he will perform at Casa Vieja Brewery, both ...
10
José González looking forward to touring after pandemic
Entertainment
José González is currently touring in ... José González is currently touring in support of his latest album, 'Local Valley.'