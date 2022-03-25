Documentary on LA’s ‘Zoot Suit Riots’ to air on PBS

It’s been 80 years since the murder of a young Mexican American man ignited a firestorm of racial tensions in Los Angeles.

Thought it’s been decades, Eduardo Obregón Pagán says we can still learn from what happened in what is known at the Zoot Suit Riots.

Pagán is featured in the documentary “Zoot Suit Riots,” which is presented by American Experience on PBS. It will air an encore showing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

The documentary takes the viewers back to Los Angeles in 1942.

Wartime tensions, an influx of servicemen, overzealous authority, rebellious youth and racial strife brought the city to its breaking point.

At the center of the conflict were 50,000 sailors, itching to blow off steam before they shipped off to war, and Mexican American teens called “zoot suiters” for the baggy pants and long jackets they wore.

For the sailors and many white Los Angelenos, the zoot suiters had come to symbolize all that was wrong with the city.

The documentary originally aired in 2002 and features interviews with eyewitnesses and historians. It is narrated by Hector Elizondo.

“Los Angeles was home to the Okie migration and the African American migration, all in a matter of 25 years,” Pagán says. “It went from a small coastal town to the beginnings of a metropolis. After the 1910 Mexican war, you’ve got a city that is rapidly expanding and it’s expanding in ways that challenge mainstream American’s views. You also add in the Asian migration and the demographics were quickly changing.”

On Aug. 1, 1942, 19-year-old Hank Leyvas and a group of his friends from L.A.’s 38th Street crashed a party near a swimming hole dubbed the “Sleepy Lagoon.” Claiming the partygoers had beaten him and his girlfriend earlier, Leyvas was determined to get revenge. A brawl ensued. After Leyvas and his friends left the party, neighbors found José Díaz badly beaten and stabbed. His subsequent death was a call to action for the city’s police, for whom Mexican American youth crime had been a growing concern.

Within 48 hours, a police dragnet snagged 600 young Mexican Americans; Leyvas and 21 others were indicted for Díaz’s murder. When the Sleepy Lagoon trial began in October 1942, it was the largest mass trial in California history. Judge Charles Fricke presided over the case. Overruling objections from the defense, he sat all the defendants together, isolated from their lawyers, and refused to permit them to clean up or change their clothes for the trial.

The 38th Street kids testified that when they arrived at the party, two girls in their group found Díaz lying in the shadows, mortally wounded. They attended to him while Leyvas and his friends fought with others. The defendants admitted that one boy hit Díaz, but they denied responsibility for his death. Neither the press nor the jury believed their story.

On January 12, 1943, 17 defendants were found guilty. Leyvas was sentenced to life in San Quentin prison. Believing the boys had been railroaded, a group of intellectuals and Hollywood celebrities – Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth among them – lent their names to the Sleepy Lagoon Defense Committee.

In the months following the trial, sailors and zoot suiters squared off in regular skirmishes as tensions mounted. On June 3, 1943, dozens of enraged sailors armed with belts and clubs set off to avenge an attack on a sailor several nights before. The bloody confrontations between servicemen and zoot suiters that followed marked the beginning of the Zoot Suit Riots.

Over the next five days, sailors focused their attacks on zoot suiters; then they unleashed their rage on any Mexican American in their path. The fighting spread from downtown into the barrios of East L.A. The sailors stripped zoot suiters and burned their clothing in the streets. On the fifth day of the riots, 5,000 civilians showed up to assist the service members. Mexican American kids organized and fought back. For days, the LAPD hung back. Finally, on June 8, military authorities and civilian leaders declared the city off-limits to servicemen, ending the rioting. The next day, the city council banned the wearing of zoot suits on LA streets.

