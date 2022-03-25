The Districts to make tour stop at Meow Wolf

If there’s one thing life teaches Rob Grote, it’s patience.

The lead singer of rock outfit The Districts had to wait a year for the new album, “Great American Painting,” to be released.

“It’s funny because it feels surreal,” he says of the album’s release on March 11. “In some ways, we closed the chapter on that and now it’s back.”

The Districts’ tour will bring them to Meow Wolf in Santa Fe for a show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

“Great American Painting” is also the band’s fifth full-length album. It is produced by Joe Chiccarelli and recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles.

Grote says the album was deeply informed by the two months he spent living in a cabin in Washington state at the height of the pandemic.

“While we were there I spent some time driving near all these crazy rivers and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, and I was mesmerized by how those unspoiled landscapes really capture a timeless idea of what America is,” Grote says. “I’d just come from taking part in the protests in Philly and getting tear-gassed, and it felt so strange to go between those two extremes. In a way this album is asking, ‘What is the great American painting? Is it police brutality, or is it this beautiful landscape?’ And the truth is it’s all of that.”

Grote says he and bandmates Braden Lawrence and Pat Cassidy were separated during the pandemic and worked via email and video chat.

The trio was ready to book a recording session in Los Angeles.

“We thought the pandemic was wrapping up,” he says. “Then LA was the worst spot in the country. We drove from Pennsylvania to LA with all of our gear and didn’t really stop anywhere. We got an Airbnb and told each other, if we get sick, we’re all getting sick. It was a bizarre place to be in life, but we got it done.”

Grote says the band found their sense of connection exponentially intensified during the album process.

“It just felt so nice to spend time with the people I care about, to have fun and try to make something good for the world,” Grote says. “The thing I value most in music is when an album expresses some sort of pain or frustration or hope that I also feel,” he explains. “I hope this album makes people feel like something within themselves is reflected in the wider world, and I hope that makes them feel less alone.”