Spring training Wednesday 3/23/22: Rockies fall to Royals

Final Score: Kansas City 8, Colorado 4
Winning Pitcher: Jordan Keller (1-0)
Losing Pitcher: Jordan Sheffield (0-1)
Highlights & Interviews
- PitchCom is a new electronic signal calling system that Major League Baseball is testing throughout Spring Training.
Postgame Notes
- Left-handed pitcher Ty Blach started today’s game for the Rockies, allowing two runs over his three innings on the hill.
- The only scoreless outing for a Colorado pitcher came from Jake Bird who tossed a perfect fifth inning, notching two strikeouts. The right-hander has not allowed a run in three spring outings.
- Infielder/outfielder Connor Joe finished the day 2-for-3 with a double, boosting his batting average to .500 (6-for-12).
- Outfielder Sam Hilliard connected on his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot in the fourth inning.
- Infielder Ezequiel Tovar has increased his spring batting average to .545 (6-for-11) after finishing today’s game 1-for-2 with a double.
- Infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson finished the day 2-for-2 and is now hitting .444 (4-for-9) in the Cactus League.
- Infielder Alan Trejo recorded his first RBI of the spring on a double in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Rockies are the parent club of the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes, who begin their season on April 5. The Isotopes’ home opener is April 12 vs. Tacoma.