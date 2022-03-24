Sports Speak Up! Remember when the Lobos were good and the Pit hosted NCAA tourneys? Readers do.

ANOTHER YEAR AND another NCAA Regional tourney that our University and iconic Pit won’t be hosting. Meanwhile “outposts” like Greenville, Buffalo and Ft. Worth get to show off their city and reap millions in revenue. All the while the University just twists in the springtime wind. What a giant boondoggle of an idea to pull 1500 seats and construct sky boxes that no one cares about or leases. How one decision could (affect) thousands of fans and business for years to come is a crying shame.

— Cactus Buck

WITH ONLY TWO wins last season, Iowa State is now in the Sweet Sixteen at the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Akron Zips took UCLA to the wire. The Richmond Spiders defeated Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa. The St. Peter’s Peacocks from Jersey City, N.J., with an enrollment of approximately 3,500 students, defeated Kentucky … went on to qualify for the Sweet Sixteen (and is) practicing this week in their Run Baby Run Arena (capacity 3,200) for their matchup with Purdue this Friday in Philadelphia. Yes, there is some hope after all for our UNM basketball program.

— Joseph

LADY LOBOS basketball may occasionally be horrified by lack of competence of one or more referees assigned to officiate a home basketball game in the Pit. Sunday, (d)uring a tightly fought round of 32 (WNIT) tournament game it became apparent that none of the three referees assigned by WNIT were competent. The result was Lobos and visiting San Diego University team could not depend upon the NCAA’s Rules of Division I basketball being enforced. What ensued was a wrestling match, not a basketball game. Outrageous!

— Shocked Lobo Fan

I AGREE WITH the comment the Las Cruces Bulldawgs lost the game due to a technical before the game started. Dunking and showboating are lessons learned. … The coaches are also to blame. Practice good fundamentals. The way you practice is the way you’re going to play. It’s sad because these kids will remember this along with their coaches for the rest of their lives. Coaches you need to know the rules and inform your players that pregame dunks in the presence of officials cost you the state championship.

— DS. Los Lunas

LOOKS like that one team from down south is going to eat pig sooie for the next few days. Pistol Pete better enjoy. Thank you Arkansas for a great finish!

— That One Guy, Isleta