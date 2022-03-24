Lobo women face tall order in WNIT matchup at Oregon State

Getting a win in the WNIT’s Sweet 16 qualifies as a tall order for the University of New Mexico.

The Lobos visit Oregon State for an 8 p.m. third-round game Thursday in Corvallis, Oregon, where they’ll face a Beavers team with height advantages at almost every position. OSU’s expected starting lineup measures 5-foot-11, 6-feet, 6-3, and 6-3 in front of 6-9 post Jelena Mitrovic — with 6-6 Kennedy Brown coming off the bench.

“It’s a mismatch size-wise for sure,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. “(The Beavers) are really big, they try to get the ball inside and their guards can make 3s. Guarding them will be a challenge.”

So, for that matter, is traveling to Corvallis.

The Lobos (26-9) found out Sunday evening they would be making the trip and could not arrange a flight to accommodate their entire party. They ended up with some players and coaches traveling to Portland via Salt Lake City on Wednesday, while others made a stopover in Los Angeles. From Portland the Lobos made a two-hour bus ride to Corvallis.

“There won’t be time to practice (Wednesday),” Bradbury said. “We’ll just roll out the balls (Thursday) night and see what happens.”

Bradbury and his players offered mixed emotions about Thursday’s matchup: excitement about facing the Pac-12 Beavers (16-13) with a chance to reach the WNIT’s Elite Eight, but disappointment that the game won’t be played in Albuquerque.

UNM drew a larger announced crowd (3,055 fans) for its second-round game than did Oregon State (2,022) or Wyoming (2,412), which hosts UCLA in another Thursday matchup. New Mexico put in a bid to host a third-round contest but not at its primary venue because the PBR Ty Murray Invitational is scheduled this weekend at the Pit.

The Lobos will face a similar circumstance should they defeat Oregon State as the PBR requires a three-day cleanup period after it concludes. The WNIT’s fourth round is set for Saturday through Monday.

Deputy athletic director David Williams said UNM put in bids to host third- and fourth-round games at Johnson Center, but the WNIT awarded Thursday’s game to Oregon State. Sites for the fourth round will be announced after Thursday’s contests.

“We’re excited to play Oregon State,” Bradbury said. “Our kids want to compete against the best teams in the country. But it’s extremely disappointing to not have basketball facilities available during basketball season.”

Super-senior post Antonia Anderson expressed a similar view.

“It’s too bad we can’t play at the Pit,” she said. “We love our fans. But I’ve never been to Oregon, so I’m excited. It’s always exciting to play power conference teams. It’s a chance to show we can stack up.”

UNM figures to need some strong individual performances if it is to knock off battle-tested Oregon State, which played 13 games against NCAA Tournament qualifiers.

“It’s kind of cool watching video of Oregon State,” sophomore Kath van Bennekom said. “You see that they’re playing against teams like Stanford or Notre Dame. But that doesn’t mean anything once our game starts. We’ll be trying to win.”

Van Bennekom played a key role in UNM’s second-round win over San Diego, coming off the bench to score six first-half points when Anderson was in foul trouble. Bradbury was not surprised.

“Whenever her number is called, Kath comes in and plays hard,” he said. “We needed her Sunday and she stepped up. We’ll probably need her again to keep this thing rolling.”

UNM will match its program record for most games in a season Thursday (36) and can establish a mark for wins if it gets No. 27.

“It’s the end of March and we’re still playing when most teams are watching TV,” Anderson said. “We need to enjoy this and try to keep it going.”

Thursday

Women’s NIT: New Mexico at Oregon State, 8 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, streaming at OSUbeavers.com and pac-12.com