 Bramlett's NCAA title turns 25 - and he likes this year's Arizona team - Albuquerque Journal

Bramlett’s NCAA title turns 25 — and he likes this year’s Arizona team

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Arizona coach Lute Olson holds the trophy after Arizona beat Kentucky 84-79 in overtime to win the national championship on March 31, 1997, in Indianapolis. Albuquerque product A.J. Bramlett, most of his face obscured, is at the far left. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)

It has been 25 years since A.J. Bramlett and his Arizona teammates shocked the college basketball world by sending three No. 1 seeds reeling en route to the school’s only national championship.

“Just the fact that it is 25 years already is pretty incredible,” he said.

It was a season in which New Mexico toppled the Wildcats early in the Pit, despite Bramlett putting up one of his best games with 18 points in the 84-77 Lobos win. And the locals were not shy in letting the former La Cueva star know what they thought of his decision to turn his back on his hometown school.

A.J. Bramlett

“It was a hostile environment,” he recalled. “People were upset I went to Arizona and didn’t stay home at UNM. There was a lot of boos. As an athlete, you want to play in an environment like that. It was a fun game. They were really good. I always enjoyed playing on the road in hostile environments even more than playing at home. As an athlete, you always want to be challenged and when the Pit is full, it’s a crazy place.”

As a matter of fact, Bramlett said, it was experiences like playing in the Pit that helped forge the young squad that had no seniors into one that would later send three of the sports royalty in Kansas, coached by Roy Williams, North Carolina, coached by Dean Smith, and Kentucky, coached by Rick Pitino – father of current Lobos coach Richard Pitino – to defeat.

Although Bramlett and Arizona never returned to those heights while he was there, he parlayed his time with the Wildcats into a 10-year pro career, nine of those abroad.

And when he finally untied the laces on his high-tops, he did return to his native Albuquerque in 2009.

“I’ve really been involved in basketball, training and camps all over the country,” Bramlett said. “Developing players and working with the youth in the Albuquerque community, which I’ve always done all these years. That was fun for a while.”

More recently, he can be seen around high school events as he works for a partner of the New Mexico Activities Association, Playfly Sports, as his good nature and sports background make him a natural fit.

“I do all the marketing and business sponsorships for the NMAA,” he said. “I’m like an employee, but Playfly Sports has the marketing rights for the NMAA and Lobos.”

The NMAA needs at least 20% of its budget to come from corporate sponsorships, “so I’m marrying businesses in the community that support high school and middle school sports,” Bramlett added. “It’s great. You get to meet people who love supporting our youth in New Mexico. Business owners that support the positivity that youth sports provide for the community. I’m a people person so it’s been a really good position.”

And it keeps his hand in youth sports that meant so much to him growing up in Albuquerque.

“It’s fun,” Bramlett said. “I came back for a reason, to make an impact here in New Mexico. I think I’ve enjoyed doing that and being a part of the community.”

And while leaving Albuquerque to go to Arizona was tough, it is a decision he’s never regretted.

Arizona’s A.J. Bramlett boxes out UNM’s Kenny Thomas during a Jan. 18, 1997, game in Tucson.

“It would have been nice to play with Kenny (Thomas), but it worked out the best way for both of us,” Bramlett said. “You always think about, what it would have been like playing here. But we got an AAU championship together so that was fun. And winning a national championship, you can’t beat that. Coach (Lute) Olson was a huge influence on my life.”

Now 45, Bramlett marvels at the youthful ebullience of today’s Arizona squad, which is unlike his own team that entered the tournament as No. 4 seed and an underdog once it got past the first weekend. The No. 1-seeded Wildcats play fifth-seeded Houston Thursday and came into March Madness as one of the favorites to be cutting down the nets in New Orleans.

Yet, there are many similarities, although Bramlett was not surrounded by nearly as much interior size as this year’s group. Like his team, Arizona is cat-quick, flows up and down the court as if powered by jet packs, possesses a number of lethal scorers and is deadly in the open court.

But the wizened eyes of Bramlett, who also does a podcast called Bear Down Ballers and has spoken with many of the players and coach Tommy Lloyd, sees deeper characteristics.

“From the chemistry point of it, I think it very similar,” he said. “The ’97 team was the best team I played on by far, as far as chemistry. No matter who scored, no one cared. All we wanted to do was win. These guys are the same way. They’re winners. The have a lot of the traits you need to make a run at the Final Four and a national championship.”


