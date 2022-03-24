 Forum at UNM offers 'Voices of Ukraine' - Albuquerque Journal

Forum at UNM offers ‘Voices of Ukraine’

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Byron Lindsey, UNM Professor Emertitus of Russian, and his wife Tania talk about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A Ukrainian flag is displayed outside their Albuquerque home, where retired University of New Mexico Russian professor Byron Lindsey and his wife, Tania, who was born in the former Soviet Union, pore over reports of Russia’s Ukraine invasion and stay glued to TV news for hours.

Byron, a professor emeritus of Russian language and literature, spent much of his career living in and traveling to Russia, where he met his wife. They are intrinsically connected to the conflict. Tania has close relatives in Russia and Byron has Russian colleagues at American and Russian universities.

“I’m not doing anything but thinking about just what’s going on,” Tania said. “The killing. The destroying. This is the nightmare. And why? Why? Just because (Russian President Vladimir Putin) wants to show that he’s so great? Stupid.”

Byron Lindsey, UNM Professor Emeritus of Russian, talks about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

It’s an emotional time for the couple. Thousands of civilians have likely been killed in Ukraine and 3.5 million have fled the country since Russia began its invasion last month. They said their strong Russian ties have caused anxiety and shame.

“I feel it as a Russian person, yeah,” Tania said. “When I talked to my niece who lives here she told me, ‘I before introduced myself as Russian. I’m not going to do it anymore.’ ”

In an effort to spread knowledge and awareness about the war, Byron is hosting a forum Thursday at UNM titled “Voices of Ukraine.” The event will feature three native Ukrainians who live in Albuquerque. Two of them are nurses and one is a UNM student.

“I want to help inform the community,” Byron said. “I want to sharpen it a little by having Ukrainian voices speak for themselves, because I think they can make a more poignant statement.”

He said he also wants to localize conversation about the future of the war, and the massive amounts of aid and support Ukraine is going to need.

“I want community voices to tell us how they think we can proceed from here and form something ongoing,” Byron said. “I don’t see many positive directions that give me a great deal of immediate hope. Long-range hope, yes. Always. But immediate? I really think it’s going to take a lot more suffering. There’s going to be lots of suffering.”

‘Against the grain’

Byron’s interest in the Russian language piqued when he was an undergraduate at the University of Texas, and after college he volunteered for the Army, where he attended language school.

From 1959-1962, he was assigned to Germany, where he studied Russian during the Cold War. He then returned to the states and continued to study Russian and Slavic languages. He worked at UNM from 1970 until taking emeritus status in 2007.

“I took every opportunity that I had (to go to Russia), and there were numerous academic opportunities,” Byron said during a recent interview. “I was always trying to get to know and understand Russia better and better and better. My day job may have been research, but my night job, I felt, was being an American in Russian society.”

What drew him to Russian language and literature?

“During the Cold War, there was a great deal of anti-Russian, anti-Soviet feeling in (America),” Byron said. “And I sort of like to always in my life go against the grain a bit and thought, ‘Oh, (studying Russia is) going against the grain.’ And it was glamorous.”

Byron and Tania met in Moscow in the 1970s and she left the Soviet Union for America in 1983.

‘Passive mode’

Tania Lindsey, wife of Byron Lindsey, UNM Professor Emeritus of Russian, reflects on the ongoing war between her native Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Tania said the couple is staying in regular contact with one of her close relatives, who is still living in Russia. They are sending encrypted messages because Russians can get into trouble with authorities for even talking about the war.

Byron said he has been in contact with Russian academics in Russia and America.

“The nightmare is real. (The war) is going at the heart of everything that we had hoped for Russia,” he said. “Reform, positive, freedom, loving, progressive, creative Russia is being destroyed as they kill Ukrainians. There are two things going on here: There’s the genocide against the Ukrainians. And there’s the moral suicide or murder of the Russian intellectuals, the well-informed and the creative people.

“This is the realization of my worst fears.”

Byron said it’s extremely difficult for ordinary citizens inside of Russia to get accurate information about their government, which shapes how they perceive the war. Tania said she has relatives who remain supportive of the Russian government.

Byron said Russians he knows have “retreated into passive mode.”

“You need to step back a little and realize that Russian people fear and essentially dislike or maybe in some cases actively hate their own government,” he said.

As a Russian literature expert, Byron said there are inspirational materials for the Russian people.

“I still hope that there’s a Russian spirit that will fall back on its literature. A huge part of Russian literature is opposing the Russian state,” he said. “Protests, rebellion, sympathy for the underdog, rationality, humanity. These are the great themes of Russian literature. They have plenty of material to fall back on for inspiration.”

WHAT: “Voices of Ukraine: Know Our Spirit – Hear Our Needs,” University of New Mexico and Albuquerque community forum
WHEN: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24
WHERE: UNM Dane Smith Hall 123
LEAD SPEAKERS: Albuquerque Ukrainian nurses Lyudmyla Kostyk and Larysa Castillo, and UNM student Yuliana Schevchuck, also of Ukraine.
MODERATOR: Byron Lindsey, UNM professor emeritus of Russian
(Paid public parking is available at Los Lomas, near University)


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Forum at UNM offers 'Voices of Ukraine'
ABQnews Seeker
Retired Russian professor seeks to raise ... Retired Russian professor seeks to raise awareness
2
Border boom pushes NM exports to record $5.4 billion
ABQnews Seeker
New figures surpass last year's new ... New figures surpass last year's new annual high in global sales, exports to Mexico
3
Size, scope of planned tax rebates unresolved
ABQnews Seeker
$250-$400 checks eyed by lawmakers $250-$400 checks eyed by lawmakers
4
Bandelier visitor killed after being struck by rock, falling
ABQnews Seeker
A person was killed after being ... A person was killed after being struck by a falling rock and tumbling down a ladder Wednesday afternoon at Bandelier National Monument near Los ...
5
Asian shares track Wall St lower as oil prices ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stocks slipped Thursday in Asia following ... Stocks slipped Thursday in Asia following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were lower ...
6
GOP hopefuls accuse Ronchetti of skipping forums
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-weatherman's spokesman says opponents just seeking ... Ex-weatherman's spokesman says opponents just seeking attention
7
APD: Man shot by police had no gun
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say the man who was ... Authorities say the man who was fatally shot by police on East Central on Saturday evening was not armed with a gun. Albuquerque Police ...
8
APD: Man on house arrest sold guns, drugs out ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Sandoval County judge placed Immanuel ... A Sandoval County judge placed Immanuel Segura under house arrest on a GPS monitor as he awaited trial in a shooting case. The judge ...
9
Tiny Homes Village requests another $500,000
ABQnews Seeker
Administrators of the Tiny Homes Village ... Administrators of the Tiny Homes Village are looking to redirect $500,000 in county money to cover casework and around-the-clock staff as the transitional housing ...