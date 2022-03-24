18-year-old dies after shooting at party venue in Dallas

An 18-year-old man who was one of 10 people shot outside of a party venue in Dallas has died, officials said.

Anthony Deshun Wilson was critically injured in the Saturday night shooting outside The Space Dallas, which had been rented out for a spring break party. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Wilson died Tuesday afternoon, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Police have said that Wilson and the nine other victims — who ranged in age from 15 to 21 — were bystanders caught in crossfire. No arrests have been announced.

Wilson’s mother, Dominique Wilson, told the newspaper that her son went by the nickname “Woody” and that he’d attended the party with two cousins.

“He not only had hopes of becoming someone great — he was already great,” she said.