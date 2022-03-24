Elementary teacher to serve 198 years for abusing students

A former Santa Fe elementary teacher convicted of five felony counts involving sexual abuse of students was sentenced this week to 84 years in prison, the New Mexico Attorney General’s office announced.

Gary Gregor, 65, will serve the sentence in addition to a 114-year sentence he was previously serving for two previous convictions for molesting elementary students. The new sentence brings his total prison sentence to 198 years.

A former teacher at Agua Fria Elementary School in Santa Fe, Gregor was found guilty March 11 by a 1st Judicial District Court jury of four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and one count of sexual contact with a minor.

In 2019, Gregor was sentenced to 108 years in prison for raping two fourth grade students who were in his class at Fairview Elementary School in Española during the 2007-08 school year.

In that case, jurors found Gregor guilty of three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of kidnapping.

In 2020, Gregor was sentenced to an additional six years in prison for one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 for inappropriately touching a female student in his second grade class at Fairview Elementary during the 2006-07 school year.