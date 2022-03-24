 Elementary teacher to serve 198 years for abusing students - Albuquerque Journal

Elementary teacher to serve 198 years for abusing students

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Convicted child rapist and former teacher Gary Gregor was sentenced to an additional 84 years in prison. (Edmundo Carrillo/Albuquerque Journal)

A former Santa Fe elementary teacher convicted of five felony counts involving sexual abuse of students was sentenced this week to 84 years in prison, the New Mexico Attorney General’s office announced.

Gary Gregor, 65, will serve the sentence in addition to a 114-year sentence he was previously serving for two previous convictions for molesting elementary students. The new sentence brings his total prison sentence to 198 years.

A former teacher at Agua Fria Elementary School in Santa Fe, Gregor was found guilty March 11 by a 1st Judicial District Court jury of four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and one count of sexual contact with a minor.

In 2019, Gregor was sentenced to 108 years in prison for raping two fourth grade students who were in his class at Fairview Elementary School in Española during the 2007-08 school year.

In that case, jurors found Gregor guilty of three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of kidnapping.

In 2020, Gregor was sentenced to an additional six years in prison for one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 for inappropriately touching a female student in his second grade class at Fairview Elementary during the 2006-07 school year.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Elementary teacher to serve 198 years for abusing students
ABQnews Seeker
A former Santa Fe elementary teacher ... A former Santa Fe elementary teacher convicted of five felony counts involving sexual abuse of students was sentenced this week to 84 years in ...
2
Second Street Brewery shuttering original location
ABQnews Seeker
A longtime staple in the Santa ... A longtime staple in the Santa Fe brewery scene announced this week that it will shutter its original location next month. Second Street Brewery ...
3
Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court on Thursday sided ... The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and ...
4
New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled ... The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled new procedures to handle asylum claims at the U.S. southern border, hoping to decide cases in months instead ...
5
Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec injured by ball
ABQnews Seeker
Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New ... Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, ...
6
Forum at UNM offers 'Voices of Ukraine'
ABQnews Seeker
Retired Russian professor seeks to raise ... Retired Russian professor seeks to raise awareness
7
Woman's story emerges from past like a beautiful butterfly
ABQnews Seeker
Crossroads for Women changes her life Crossroads for Women changes her life
8
NM Superfund site to get $19M for cleanup
ABQnews Seeker
Bipartisan support for the project has ... Bipartisan support for the project has been praised
9
Lifting up the community
ABQnews Seeker
Crossroads for Women worker recognized by ... Crossroads for Women worker recognized by HGTV show