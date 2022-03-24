Comcast working to repair cut fiber line in ABQ

Comcast Xfinity crews worked throughout Thursday to repair a cut fiber line that took down internet access for some Albuquerque customers, according to a company spokeswoman.

The company classified the incident as a “small outage” but declined to provide details on how many customers were affected, or in what part of the city they were in. One Albuquerque resident who lives near Las Lomas Road and University Boulevard said his internet was out since about 4:30 a.m.

Comcast spokeswoman Julianne Phares said that damage to the line was done by a third party and was “intentional vandalisim.” By about 4:30 p.m., Phares said all customers’ accounts were restored.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.