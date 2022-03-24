Fishing Line for March 24, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Elias Gabaldon, 9, of Los Lunas caught his limit of trout in the drain south of Cesar Chavez Boulevard at the Albuquerque Area Drains using PowerBait on March 17.

Jude Naranjo, 19, of Alcalde caught and released a 20-inch brown trout on the Red Chile Waters below Abiquiú Lake on the Chama River using a black and maroon beadhead Woolly Bugger fly March 13.

Ensley Aguilar of Santo Domingo Pueblo caught a 29.5-inch, 8-pound, 1-ounce walleye at Conchas Lake using a crawdad pattern swimbait March 19.

Doug Mininger, 12, of Animas caught an 8-pound blue catfish at Elephant Butte Lake using cut carp bait March 20.

At Navajo Lake, Dar Gunnink of Aztec caught a 28-inch brown trout using a rainbow trout pattern lure March 20. … Tom Montoya of Cuba caught a 31-inch brown trout and a 35-inch pike using an orange Rapala lure March 9.

At Tingley Beach, Maisyn Gonzales, 3, of Albuquerque caught her first two fish, 11-inch rainbow trout, using salmon eggs March 18. … Avi Gonzales, 4, of Albuquerque caught a 17.5-inch rainbow trout using PowerBait on March 13.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Ice fishing for trout at Cabresto Lake was good using small tungsten ice jigs and Trout Magnet lures.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using garlic PowerBait, salmon peach PowerBait and black spinners.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 4.53 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait.

Fishing for walleye at Conchas Lake was fair to good using crawdad pattern swimbaits.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake is temporarily closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring.

Lake Alice is temporarily closed due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Lake Maloya is temporarily closed due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using tungsten beadhead prince nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 27.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using black Woolly Bugger flies and orange egg pattern flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 38.7 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge Monday morning was 516 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using streamer flies and silver spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using garlic PowerBait, Rapala lures and red or chartreuse spoons.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was good using homemade stink bait and garlic glitter PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair using Flicker Shad lures, Wally Diver lures and bottom bouncers tipped with live minnows or Berkley Gulp minnows in 16 to 20 feet of water. Fishing for white bass was fair trolling various crankbaits. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good using skirted jigs fished around deep brush. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 40s to lower 50s and the water clarity was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 233 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was good using pink PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair using jigs and swimbaits.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair using black and orange spinners.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 97.3 cfs and 49.0 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and beadhead nymph flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using beadhead Woolly Bugger flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was good using cut bait and nightcrawler worms.

El Vado Lake is temporarily closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

There was no fishing due to thin ice covering Fenton Lake. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout can be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake is temporarily closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 37.7 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using cheese bait, spinners and worms.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using PowerBait.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using crankbait lures. Fishing for trout was fair using rainbow trout pattern lures.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 333 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using crystal flash midge nymph flies and midge cluster dry flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week. Parking is limited and 4-wheel drive vehicles are recommended due to snow.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using salmon eggs, garlic PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using original PowerBait and white beadhead hare ear flies.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was slow to fair using gold and red spoons.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using streamer flies, Flicker Shad lures, garlic PowerBait, PowerBait worms and live worms.

Fishing for walleye at Caballo Lake was fair using white and chartreuse curly tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using cut carp bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair using jigs and plastic worms. Fishing for striped bass was slow to fair using live bait. Fishing for crappie was good using small jigs and live minnows.

Fishing for trout at Escondida Lake was good using corn and rainbow PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 61.2 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was slow.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Roberts was fair to good using maroon colored plastic worms and silver spoons. Fishing for trout was fair to good using spinners and dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Percha Dam was good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Rancho Grande Ponds was fair to good using garlic PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.10 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait and Velveeta cheese.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using silver Kastmaster lures and PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 8.90 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is losed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Fishing for trout at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair using hare’s ear nymph flies and Trout Magnet lures.

Fishing for trout at Bottomless Lakes was fair to good using yellow PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair to good using black and silver 2-inch grubs, pumpkin brown and black pepper plastic worms and crawdad imitation lures.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eunice Lake was good using orange and garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair using chartreuse spoons.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at the Grindstone Reservoir was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Jal Lake was good using floating dough bait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 50.3 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.78 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.