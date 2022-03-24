Illinois woman ID’d as person who died in fall at Bandelier

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

An Illinois woman has been identified as the person killed after being hit by a rock and falling at Bandelier National Monument on Wednesday.

Brenda Holzer, 54, of Yorkville, Illinois, died while climbing up to the Alcove House, the park said in a Thursday update.

“After being struck by a falling rock, Holzer fell about 25 feet down the second of four ladders,” according to the news release.

Bandelier Visitor and Resource Protection Rangers and the Los Alamos Fire Department responded to the incident but, while being lowered to the ground, Holzer could not be resuscitated by rescuers. Holzer taken to Los Alamos Hospital.

Alcove House, which the monument website says is located 140 feet above the floor of Frijoles Canyon and was once home to Ancestral Pueblo people, remains closed while the incident is investigated.