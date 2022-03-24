 Pharmaceutical firm expanding in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Pharmaceutical firm expanding in New Mexico

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

A pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing company is expanding its in-state operational facilities and workforce due to an influx of state funding.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Thursday that it is contributing up to $5 million in Local Economic Development Act funds to Curia, formerly AMRI.

With the funding, Curia will add up to 274 employees in Albuquerque with salaries averaging more than $50,000 and expand its facilities by 65,000 square feet, Bruce Krasnow, state EDD spokesman wrote in a release announcing the funds.

Curia spokeswoman Sue Zaranek said the roles will include positions requiring undergraduate and graduate degrees as well as roles that do not require a higher education degree.

All employees will be New Mexico residents due to LEDA requirements, he said.

The current facility manufactures treatments and vaccines for cancer, cardiovascular, auto-immune, infectious and rare diseases, according to the release. It is also the location of the company’s training program for sterile manufacturing employees.

“We see this expansion as a great opportunity to make a greater impact in New Mexico, which I’m proud to call our home,” Jonathan Shoemaker, vice president and general manager of Curia Albuquerque, said. “We are fortunate to have access to a skilled workforce and strong partnerships in the community, all committed to growing businesses, creating jobs, and fulfilling our mission to improve patients’ lives.”

LEDA funding will go to improvements and expansion at the company’s location at 4401 Alexander NE with the company expected to invest more than $100 million into the Alexander property, Krasnow said.

The company’s Balloon Park Road location will add a filling line for vials, syringes and cartridges.

The project is estimated to have $1 billion in economic impact over the next decade, according to the department.

Albuquerque has also pledged $500,000 dependent on city council approval and the company is also eligible for training from the state Job Training Incentive Program.

“Albuquerque has fast become a southwestern bioscience hub, attracting new enterprises and making our presence in the industry known through our thriving startup ecosystem and supportive infrastructure,” Mayor Tim Keller said in the release.

Based in New York, Curia employs nearly 4,000 people at 29 locations across the globe.


