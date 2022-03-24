Soil testing lab to open in Los Ranchos

As New Mexico’s climate warms, more farmers and ranchers are working to build healthy soil from the ground up.

The Village of Los Ranchos and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District are opening a soil health laboratory at Los Ranchos Agri-Nature Center to help accomplish that goal.

Gabriella Coughlin, soil lab manager and an MRGCD agronomist, said the tests will help farmers and gardeners learn what agricultural practices work best for New Mexico soils.

“Here in the valley, our soils are very diverse,” Coughlin said. “You could have a pocket of sand in one corner, then clay and all of this stuff in between. We want to teach people how to work with that complexity.”

The soil, water and compost testing lab will be the only one in the state since New Mexico State University’s facility closed a decade ago.

Soil tests start at $50 and take about two weeks. The lab will also offer equipment rental and in-depth tests.

Healthy soil acts like a sponge that soaks up moisture and stores water for crops during drought.

Coughlin said the testing will pinpoint salt and pH levels in arid soils to determine how water moves through the dirt.

“I tell people that just like managing your blood pressure, you

have to manage your salt content,” she said. “So if we know how much salt is already naturally in the system, and what we’re applying and adding with things like manure or compost — we have to look at all of that to know if we’re complicating this salt problem and this water infiltration problem.”

The lab will work with soil and water conservation districts and NMSU extension offices to help producers use the test results.

Paid interns will also work at the lab, said Dan Gerry, a consultant helping Los Ranchos with a multi-year project focused on regenerative urban agriculture.

“Growing more people that know these skills is economic development,” Gerry said. “We’re getting more people interested in agriculture by actually getting hands-on experience with understanding soils and how they work.”

The lab’s grand opening will include a “soil your chones” challenge, which mirrors a national campaign where participants bury underwear and dig them up in a few months. If the tighty-whities have decomposed, that means the soil is full of healthy microbes.

Coughlin said the citizen science project is a hallmark of the lab’s community philosophy.

“We want to bring people along on this journey so that they can understand the science and how it relates directly to them,” she said. “This lab is also meant to empower people with the tools and knowledge that they can use on their own properties.”

If you go

What: Soil lab grand opening. The celebration includes a soil blessing, lunch and lab demonstrations.

When: Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Los Ranchos Agri-Nature Center, 4920 Rio Grande NW

More info: Visit mrgcd.com to request soil testing.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.