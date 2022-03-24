 Man accused in brother's beating, father's death near Route 66 casino - Albuquerque Journal

Man accused in brother’s beating, father’s death near Route 66 casino

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Darrin Martinez (MDC)

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of severely beating his brother and killing his father during an afternoon of heavy drinking and shooting guns last month on the mesa near Route 66 Casino west of Albuquerque.

Darrin Martinez, 39, is charged with an open count of murder and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm in the Feb. 27 death of his father, 63-year-old Larry Martinez. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to the mesa east of Route 66 Casino after a couple reported that a group of men were firing guns before a fight broke out. Deputies found Darrin Martinez and his brother, Devin, who was severely beaten, in a red car that was spattered in blood.

Deputies said Darrin Martinez was covered in blood, unconscious and lying on top of his father, who had been beaten and was pronounced dead at the scene. Devin Martinez was taken to a hospital with facial fractures.

Investigators found an empty bottle of whiskey nearby and multiple guns in the vehicles the men came in. Witnesses told deputies the men were drinking fast, shooting guns and going through the gamut of emotions – from a good time to crying and hugging.

The witnesses said the two younger men were fighting and one of them – later identified as Darrin Martinez – began beating on an older man and loaded his body into the red car. An autopsy found that Larry Martinez died from strangulation and also had facial fractures.

Darrin told deputies he drank at least six shots and six beers, and didn’t remember how he got covered in blood, how his father died or his brother got hurt. Darrin had swollen and bruised knuckles and said he would never attack his father.

The mother told deputies Larry would often pit the brothers against each other. Devin told deputies he “blacked out” after they were shooting and was worried he had killed his father – although deputies believe he only fought his brother briefly.

Deputies concluded that Darrin Martinez was the primary aggressor who attacked his brother and father, killing him, before passing out on top of him in the car.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Republicans seek movement on stalled redistricting lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Five judges have either been removed ... Five judges have either been removed from the case or recused themselves
2
NAACP pushing for more diversity at APD
ABQnews Seeker
Recruitment forum planned for Saturday Recruitment forum planned for Saturday
3
Bodies count
ABQnews Seeker
UNM School of Medicine in need ... UNM School of Medicine in need of cadaver donors for anatomy labs
4
NM's unemployment rate highest of any state in US
ABQnews Seeker
Despite the numbers, state has realized ... Despite the numbers, state has realized job growth in some industries
5
Man who fled halfway house accused in 2 robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Crime Stoppers release notes 25-year-old 'is ... Crime Stoppers release notes 25-year-old 'is known to carry a gun'
6
Session disrupts fundraising
ABQnews Seeker
State law prohibits campaign donation solicitations ... State law prohibits campaign donation solicitations during and after legislative session
7
Man accused in brother's beating, father's death near Route ...
ABQnews Seeker
Afternoon of heavy drinking and shooting ... Afternoon of heavy drinking and shooting led to the fights
8
Soil testing lab puts down roots
ABQnews Seeker
Los Ranchos facility will educate public ... Los Ranchos facility will educate public in agricultural practices
9
Former Española city manager accused of stealing $18K
ABQnews Seeker
Former official took bank bag 10 ... Former official took bank bag 10 days into job, AG says