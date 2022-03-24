Man accused in brother’s beating, father’s death near Route 66 casino

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of severely beating his brother and killing his father during an afternoon of heavy drinking and shooting guns last month on the mesa near Route 66 Casino west of Albuquerque.

Darrin Martinez, 39, is charged with an open count of murder and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm in the Feb. 27 death of his father, 63-year-old Larry Martinez. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to the mesa east of Route 66 Casino after a couple reported that a group of men were firing guns before a fight broke out. Deputies found Darrin Martinez and his brother, Devin, who was severely beaten, in a red car that was spattered in blood.

Deputies said Darrin Martinez was covered in blood, unconscious and lying on top of his father, who had been beaten and was pronounced dead at the scene. Devin Martinez was taken to a hospital with facial fractures.

Investigators found an empty bottle of whiskey nearby and multiple guns in the vehicles the men came in. Witnesses told deputies the men were drinking fast, shooting guns and going through the gamut of emotions – from a good time to crying and hugging.

The witnesses said the two younger men were fighting and one of them – later identified as Darrin Martinez – began beating on an older man and loaded his body into the red car. An autopsy found that Larry Martinez died from strangulation and also had facial fractures.

Darrin told deputies he drank at least six shots and six beers, and didn’t remember how he got covered in blood, how his father died or his brother got hurt. Darrin had swollen and bruised knuckles and said he would never attack his father.

The mother told deputies Larry would often pit the brothers against each other. Devin told deputies he “blacked out” after they were shooting and was worried he had killed his father – although deputies believe he only fought his brother briefly.

Deputies concluded that Darrin Martinez was the primary aggressor who attacked his brother and father, killing him, before passing out on top of him in the car.