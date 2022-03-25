Man dies in hospital after ABQ shooting

Homicide detectives landed another case after a man shot in February recently died at an Albuquerque hospital.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Verlon Tyler Weahkee, 36, died at the hospital on March 20.

“APD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation,” he said.

Gallegos said police were initially called on Feb. 20 to investigate a shooting in the 2700 block of Kathryn, west of Girard. Albuquerque Fire Rescue found Weahkee and took him to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit was investigating the incident before Weahkee died.

APD has investigated 23 homicides across the city so far this year, matching the total seen by this time in 2021.