Man who fled halfway house accused in 2 robberies

Authorities are looking for a man accused of recently fleeing a federal halfway house in Albuquerque and, within a month, robbing two Los Lunas gas stations at gunpoint.

Xavior Akina, 25, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy in robberies on Feb. 23 and 25.

A Crime Stoppers release sent out Thursday said Akina, also known as “Zay,” should be considered armed and dangerous, and “is known to carry a gun.”

On Jan. 29, Akina left Dismas Charities halfway house on Menaul NE without permission, according to court records. He was sent there Jan. 5 after serving four years in federal prison for robbing pizza delivery drivers at gunpoint in Albuquerque.

“We regret this escape from our facility,” a residential reentry manager wrote in a Jan. 31 letter to a U.S. District Court judge, voicing support for authorities to locate Akina and return him to custody.

Then, on Feb. 23, police said a man walked into a Chevron station in Los Lunas and robbed the woman behind the counter at gunpoint – taking cash, cigarettes and a Monster energy drink. Two days later, a man using a similar getaway car robbed a Circle K just down the street and took cash from the clerk at gunpoint.

Court records show police matched the car’s license plate to Melina Bookert, 20, who the Chevron employee identified as a woman who walked inside and looked around minutes before the first robbery. On March 2, Bookert’s relatives told police she is dating Akina, and a detective found he matched the physical description of the suspect in both robberies.

The detective learned Bookert’s silver car drove by the home as he was speaking with her relatives, who told police Bookert and Akina had been dating for two weeks. Bookert was arrested March 16, but Akina is still on the loose.

Tips: Anyone with information on Xavior Akina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531