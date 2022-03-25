 Man who fled halfway house accused in 2 robberies - Albuquerque Journal

Man who fled halfway house accused in 2 robberies

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Xavior Akina, 25, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy in robberies on Feb. 23 and 25.

Xavior Akina (Crime Stoppers)

Authorities are looking for a man accused of recently fleeing a federal halfway house in Albuquerque and, within a month, robbing two Los Lunas gas stations at gunpoint.

Xavior Akina, 25, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy in robberies on Feb. 23 and 25.

A Crime Stoppers release sent out Thursday said Akina, also known as “Zay,” should be considered armed and dangerous, and “is known to carry a gun.”

On Jan. 29, Akina left Dismas Charities halfway house on Menaul NE without permission, according to court records. He was sent there Jan. 5 after serving four years in federal prison for robbing pizza delivery drivers at gunpoint in Albuquerque.

“We regret this escape from our facility,” a residential reentry manager wrote in a Jan. 31 letter to a U.S. District Court judge, voicing support for authorities to locate Akina and return him to custody.

Then, on Feb. 23, police said a man walked into a Chevron station in Los Lunas and robbed the woman behind the counter at gunpoint – taking cash, cigarettes and a Monster energy drink. Two days later, a man using a similar getaway car robbed a Circle K just down the street and took cash from the clerk at gunpoint.

Court records show police matched the car’s license plate to Melina Bookert, 20, who the Chevron employee identified as a woman who walked inside and looked around minutes before the first robbery. On March 2, Bookert’s relatives told police she is dating Akina, and a detective found he matched the physical description of the suspect in both robberies.

The detective learned Bookert’s silver car drove by the home as he was speaking with her relatives, who told police Bookert and Akina had been dating for two weeks. Bookert was arrested March 16, but Akina is still on the loose.

Tips: Anyone with information on Xavior Akina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Republicans seek movement on stalled redistricting lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Five judges have either been removed ... Five judges have either been removed from the case or recused themselves
2
NAACP urging Blacks to consider joining APD
ABQnews Seeker
Recruitment forum planned for Saturday Recruitment forum planned for Saturday
3
Bodies count
ABQnews Seeker
UNM School of Medicine in need ... UNM School of Medicine in need of cadaver donors for anatomy labs
4
NM's unemployment rate highest of any state in US
ABQnews Seeker
Despite the numbers, state has realized ... Despite the numbers, state has realized job growth in some industries
5
Man who fled halfway house accused in 2 robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Crime Stoppers release notes 25-year-old 'is ... Crime Stoppers release notes 25-year-old 'is known to carry a gun'
6
Session disrupts fundraising
ABQnews Seeker
State law prohibits campaign donation solicitations ... State law prohibits campaign donation solicitations during and after legislative session
7
Man accused in brother's beating, father's death near Route ...
ABQnews Seeker
Afternoon of heavy drinking and shooting ... Afternoon of heavy drinking and shooting led to the fights
8
Soil testing lab puts down roots
ABQnews Seeker
Los Ranchos facility will educate public ... Los Ranchos facility will educate public in agricultural practices
9
Former Española city manager accused of stealing $18K
ABQnews Seeker
Former official took bank bag 10 ... Former official took bank bag 10 days into job, AG says