Session disrupts fundraising

SANTA FE – Next month’s special legislative session will disrupt campaign fundraising ahead of the June 7 primary election.

State law establishes a blackout period that prohibits asking for campaign donations during legislative sessions and, for the incumbent governor, 20 days after the session ends.

In other words, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham won’t have much time for fundraisers next month.

If she issues the proclamation on the morning of April 5 – the target date for starting the session – and the session lasts until the next day, she’d be under the prohibition until April 26.

The restriction doesn’t apply to other candidates for governor.

By the end of April, Lujan Grisham will have faced more than 100 days of fundraising restrictions – the result of a 12-day special session in December, a 30-day regular session in January and February, and the upcoming April 5 special session, each followed by 20-day blackout periods.

The 20-day post-session period coincides with how much time the governor has to act on legislation passed during the final days of a session.

But even if the governor acts quickly on every bill, the fundraising restriction continues for the full 20 days.

The April blackout period isn’t expected to interfere with any fundraising events planned by Lujan Grisham. But it will require the removal of donation links on her website and prohibit her from asking for contributions.

Her campaign offered no complaint when asked by the Journal about the impact of the prohibition.

“Governor Lujan Grisham’s number one priority has always been to improve the lives of New Mexicans and the upcoming special session underscores that commitment,” said Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman Kendall Witmer.

The session, she noted, is expected to include proposals to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans hit by high gas prices.

Legislators, the attorney general, state auditor and other state officeholders – in addition to candidates for those offices – face donation restrictions, too, albeit for shorter periods.

They cannot ask for contributions from the proclamation date until the end of the session. In other words, their restricted period may last only a day or two.

It isn’t clear, of course, how long the April 5 session will last. But just two proposals – economic relief and a supplemental spending bill – are expected to be on the agenda, leading to optimism it will take only a day or two.

NARROWER FIELD: Tim Walsh, who initially sought the Republican nomination for governor and then the Libertarian nomination, withdrew from the race altogether, according to Secretary of State’s Office records.

That leaves Karen Bedonie as the only Libertarian with her name on the ballot. She faces a write-in candidate, Ginger Grider, for the party’s nomination.

