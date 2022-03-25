Rockies trade Tapia; ex-Lobo homers in exhibition vs. Dodgers

PHOENIX — In this year’s lightning-round version of spring training, just two weeks remain until Major League Baseball’s opening day on April 7.

That’s not much time to get hitters and pitchers ready for a 162-game regular season, especially since games started a week ago.

Clubs are also still scrambling to fill their rosters through free agency and trades, processes that were frozen during the lockout.

Among Thursday’s moves, Colorado traded outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto to Toronto for veteran outfielder Randall Grichuk. Former Isotope Tapia hit .280/.325/.396 in 439 games through six seasons in Colorado.

Also, Colorado optioned right-hander Ryan Feltner, lefties Helcris Olivarez and Ryan Rolison, and infielder/outfielder Ryan Vilade to Triple-A Albuquerque.

The 29-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs in 149 games last season. He was dealt two days after hitting a grand slam in a spring training game against the Yankees.

The cash will offset a little more than half the $18.7 million Grichuk is owed over the final two seasons of his $52 million, five-year contract.

Tapia agreed this week to a $3.95 million, one-year contract and is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

Colorado’s free agent signing of infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant had a big impact on Tapia, who was penciled in as the team’s left fielder before Bryant’s arrival.