 Ty Murray bull riding makes long awaited Pit return this weekend - Albuquerque Journal

Ty Murray bull riding makes long awaited Pit return this weekend

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

The Professional Bull Riders Ty Murray Invitational is back at the Pit after a two-year hiatus and now it’s time for its 25th visit to Albuquerque.

For 24 straight years the event featuring some of the top bull riders in the world took place in the Duke City. But, the three-day PBR competition packed with high energy was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was unbelievably disappointing when it was canceled,” said Richard Jones, music director for PBR events and a Grants resident. “The Pit is such a unique venue. There’s no better place to watch bull riding than the Pit. It’s phenomenal.”

Jones said he, and many of the bull riders, look forward to the Ty Murray Invitational because the fans tend to get loud and excited inside the Pit.

“I’m a little biased because I’m from New Mexico, but I think that’s where our best fans are at,” Jones said. “It gets so loud in there that it’s like no other place in the U.S. or in the world.”

The Ty Murray Invitational, whose title sponsor is the Downs Racetrack and Casino, starts Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Fans will follow the same guidelines at the Pit as for University of New Mexico sporting events. No proof of vaccination is required and wearing a mask is optional.

Tickets (starting at $25, available at pbr.com or golobos.com), parking and concessions are cashless at the Pit, where a clear bag policy will be enforced (guidelines can be found at (golobos.com/clear-bag-policy).

⋄ Clear bags may be no larger than 12 inches-by-6 inches-by-12 inches.

⋄ If patrons do not have a clear bag, they may bring in a gallon-sized freezer bag.

⋄ Palm-sized clutch purses or wallets do not need to abide by clear bag policy.

⋄ Non-clear medical bags are permitted and subject to inspection.

⋄ Diaper bags are permitted if entering with a child but are subject to inspection.

⋄ Seat cushions without arms or pockets are permitted.

⋄ Backpacks, fanny packs, printed pattern bags, reusable grocery bags, mesh or straw bags, duffle bags, or large totes (larger than 12x6x12) are not permitted.

⋄ If fans choose to bring in a blanket, the blanket must be carried in separately and not placed in the clear bag

⋄ If a bag gets turned away at the gate due to not following clear bag policy, it will need to be returned to its vehicle, as UNM will not have an area to store it.

⋄ Patrons are encouraged to leave all bags at home to speed up the entry process into the arena.

MONEY FOR LOBOS: UNM is hoping to net $200,000-$250,000 from the Ty Murray Invitational, which includes facility rental, parking, merchandise and concessions, according to Ryan Berryman, the UNM associate athletic for business operations. That’s the same range of money UNM gained from the PBR event in 2019, he said.

MADE FOR TV: A live recording of the show, “Inside the PBR,” will take place in front of the Pit on Friday at 6 p.m. as well as Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

The PBR event will be nationally televised on CBS on Saturday at noon and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the 15/15 Bucking Battle competition, in which the top 15 bull riders take on the top 15 bulls in attendance. There’s a separate purse for the event.

Sunday’s third round and championship finale will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

PBR Ty Murray Invitational
At the Pit

Friday, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, 1:45 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $25, available at pbr.com or golobos.com


