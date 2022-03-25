 Prep baseball: Carlsbad nips Academy in battle of top 5A, 4A teams - Albuquerque Journal

Prep baseball: Carlsbad nips Academy in battle of top 5A, 4A teams

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Carlsbad’s Tristan Thomas, right, and teammate Mack Mabrey celebrate after Thomas scored the winning run against Albuquerque Academy on Thursday during the Sal Puentes Invitational at Rio Rancho High School. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/JOURNAL)

RIO RANCHO – The left arm of Mack Mabrey and the right arm of Alex Gaeto were excellent, but the legs of Tristin Thomas ultimately were the most important physical feature during baseball action Thursday at Rio Rancho High.

Thomas legged out an infield single in the top of the seventh, stole second base, stole third base, and scored on an induced throwing error to give Class 5A’s second-ranked Carlsbad a 1-0 victory over Class 4A’s second-ranked Albuquerque Academy on the first day of the Sal Puentes Invitational.

“That last inning, I knew I had to be aggressive,” said Thomas. “Because we had a big hitter (Nolan Perry) up at the plate, and I had to get in scoring position.”

The Cavemen will play Cleveland at 4 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal. The Storm came back to beat Artesia.

The late semifinal Friday, at 6:30 p.m., will feature Valley against either the host Rams or Bloomfield, who met in the late first-round game Thursday night. The Vikings downed Goddard.

CARLSBAD 1, ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 0: The Cavemen (12-2) stranded four runners in scoring position over the first three innings – and two more in the sixth, when a ground-rule double proved to be a terrible break for Carlsbad, as it surely would have scored a runner from first with two outs. But in the seventh, Thomas’ disruptive speed and aggressive base-running shipped Carlsbad to the semifinals.

“That’s what speed does,” Cavemen coach Cody May said. “Once we get him on base, that gives us a lot of different options to try and put pressure on teams.”

Thomas stole second base and third base on consecutive pitches. The Chargers (10-4) failed to keep Thomas tight at second; he recognized that and took off. The throw from the catcher to third was wild, scooted past the third baseman, and Thomas trotted home with the walk-off run.

“It’s almost surprising if he wouldn’t have stolen those two bases,” said Mabrey (4-1), who struck out 10 in a complete-game performance. He surrendered just two hits, back-to-back singles to open the Academy fifth, before wriggling out of that jam.

“No. 2 pitcher in the state right now. That win goes straight to him. He threw the ball amazing,” Thomas said.

The No. 1, in his opinion? Teammate Perry, Thomas said.

Gaeto, a senior righty, was the hard-luck losing pitcher. He struck out 12 in 61/3 innings and consistently worked out of trouble.

CLEVELAND 7, ARTESIA 2: The Bulldogs (6-4) had a 2-0 lead after Josh Madrid’s solo home run in the second and his RBI single to center in the fourth.

The Storm (8-6) scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to take control. D.J. Sandoval’s RBI single plated the first run – Gavin Hoffman, who had tripled two batters in front of him – and a bases-loaded walk issued by Madrid tied the game.

With two outs, Logan Kinter hit a routine grounder to third, but the ball was thrown wildly past the first baseman, and that disastrous mistake cleared the bases and gave Cleveland a 5-2 lead.

Austin Barela was the winning pitcher. He struck out nine in five innings of work, including four of his final five batters.

VALLEY 9, GODDARD 2: Ricky Henderson drove in four runs for the Vikings (8-5) – two on a triple to center to give Valley a 3-1 lead in the third, and then two more when he homered to left-center in the fifth for a 6-1 advantage.

Junior left-hander Alex Gilliam (1-3), who has made a commitment to the University of New Mexico, earned the victory. He also drove in a pair of runs, on RBI singles in the third and sixth.

RIO RANCHO 22, BLOOMFIELD 1 (5): The Rams (14-1) pounded out 18 hits in their rout. Leadoff batter Casen Savage doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Rio Rancho, and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

 

Sal Puentes Invitational

First Round

CARLSBAD 1, ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 0

Academy 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Carlsbad 000 000 1 — 1 6 2

Batteries: AA, Alex Gaeto and Satish Raichur. C, Mack Mabrey and Ty Molina. Win: Mabrey (4-1). Loss: Gaeto. Leading hitters: C, Tristin Thomas 2-4, 3SB, run. Records: C 12-2; AA 10-4.

CLEVELAND 7, ARTESIA 2

Artesia 010 100 0 — 2 6 2

Cleveland 000 061 x — 7 6 0

Batteries: A, Josh Madrid, Nye Estrada (6) and Estrada, Frankie Galindo (5). C, Austin Barela, Gavin Hoffman (6), Logan Kinter (7) and Owen Bishop. Win: Barela. Loss: Madrid. Leading hitters: A, Madrid 2-2, HR, 2RBIs. C, Chase Tyler 1-2, 2R; Braylen Elzy 1-2, RBI. Records: C 8-6; A 6-4.


